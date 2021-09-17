




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 6:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect
President Rodrigo Duterte holds up a photo from his 2017 meeting in Davao City with his former economic adviser Michael Yang and executives of Pharmally International Holding Co. during a meeting with his pandemic task force aired on August 31, 2021.
Presidential Communications Facebook page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senate Blue Ribbon chairman Richard Gordon on Friday called out President Rodrigo Duterte for incessantly attacking the panel and its hearings on reported deficiencies in pandemic spending that have closed in on individuals linked to the chief executive. 



Duterte has sought to discredit the Blue Ribbon probe since it began. 



He has accused senators, Gordon, especially, of politicking ahead of the 2022 elections and lambasted the Commission on Audit for flagging the "deficiencies" which spurred the hearings in the first place. 



Duterte also threatened to audit the Philippine Red Cross, which Gordon chairs, even though it is a non-governmental organization. 



READ: Has Gordon refused audit of Red Cross? He hasn't actually said anything



Earlier this week, the president also required members of his Cabinet to seek his permission before attending congressional hearings. 



"Today, I tell you, you are not the president the Filipino people can respect," Gordon said, addressing Duterte directly in his opening statement. "You are a cheap politician."



"The truth does not mind being questioned, Mr. President," he added. "Those who really mind [being questioned] are liars."  






'Duterte acting like a lawyer for Lao, Yang' 



Gordon also took aim at Duterte's continued defense of his former economic adviser Michael Yang and former Budget Usec. Lloyd Christopher Lao who worked on his presidential campaign. 



The president earlier said that he was indebted to both of them. 



Lao, as then-chief of the Department of Budget and Management's procurement service, signed off on the government's numerous and anomalous contracts with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. in 2020 which was incorporated just a year prior with a paid-up capital of P625,000.



Meanwhile, Yang has been identified by Pharmally's chairman as the firm's financier and guarantor to Chinese suppliers. He was also present at a 2017 meeting between Duterte and Pharmally executives in Davao City.  



RELATED: 'Nalugi kami': Local maker answered call for masks but deliveries 'pushed out, delayed' by gov't | Michael Yang, named as Pharmally backer, skips Senate hearing over blood pressure



Gordon said Duterte is acting as if he is a personal attorney for Lao and Yang rather than the country's president.



"[The president] is the emerging defender of those involved in the anomalies [being investigated] here," the senator said in Filipino. 



"Let's not use indebtedness....as a license to steal and commit fraud." 



After 5 years, Gordon finds a new voice



Gordon is a relatively new critic of the president.



In 2016, he presided over hearings on the administration's "drug war," the committee report for which absolved the president and the state of accountability for the thousands of extrajudicial killings linked to the campaign.



The Senate minority disagreed with the report's findings, with Sens. Leila de Lima and Francis Pangilinan filing their own dissenting reports. 



READ: Amid promised oversight of anti-terror law, how has the Senate probed past abuses?



Gordon has also been accused of piling on to the Duterte administration's attacks on De Lima who has since been detained for almost five years on drug charges which she says are trumped up. 



But the minority bloc manifested their support for Gordon on Friday for what they called his "courage" and "zeal" in pursuing the probe amid continued attacks on him and the committee. 



"I take the floor to spread into the record my admiration and my congratulations to Sen. Gordon," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said, a sentiment echoed by Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Pangilinan. 



Hotniveros, in her own manifestation in support of Gordon, added: "I am certain that our colleague in the minority Sen. Leila [De Lima], if she were here, would do the same." — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force is barring the entry of foreign travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators seek records of 1,479 suspected Palace trolls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators seek records of 1,479 suspected Palace trolls


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators have asked the Presidential Communications Operations Office for the records of 1,479 contractual employees of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stringent mobility restriction may result to crash of airline sector &mdash; Concepcion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stringent mobility restriction may result to crash of airline sector — Concepcion


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Excessive travel requirements imposed by the national and local governments could result in the crash of the local aviation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson on overpricing: Let the records speak
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson on overpricing: Let the records speak


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson does not buy the claim that no overpricing or anomaly stained the government’s procurement of medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Solgen: Instruct COA to audit Red Cross
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Solgen: Instruct COA to audit Red Cross


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte is pushing an audit of the Philippine Red Cross, whose chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, leads the Senate panel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cusi faction ups ante with complaint vs Pacquiao wing treasurer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cusi faction ups ante with complaint vs Pacquiao wing treasurer


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi escalated its legal battle against the group headed by Sen. Manny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR joins calls to extend voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR joins calls to extend voter registration


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, CHR said the voter registration should be extended for “at least a month” after the current September...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday that it has completed the distribution of P11.226-billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 80,809 cops fully vaccinated for COVID-19 &mdash; Eleazar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
80,809 cops fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — Eleazar


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar said they look to complete inoculations on cops by end of the year. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH cautions Comelec vs in-person voting for COVID-19 patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH cautions Comelec vs in-person voting for COVID-19 patients


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire asked the Comelec to study other ways to allow COVID-19 patients to vote in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with