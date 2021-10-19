Philippines logs 4,496 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data

Residents of Antipolo, Rizal line up for the satellite voters registration of the Commission on Elections on Oct. 13, 2021 for the May 2022 national and local elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,496 new coronavirus cases to bring the Philippines' total caseload to 2,731,735.

Today's numbers active cases down by 5,195 from the 68,832 on October 18. While cases were down below 5,000 for the first time today, DOH said seven laboratories did not submit testing results.

"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, October 17," the agency added.

Active cases: 63,637 or 2.3% of the total

Recoveries: 9,609 bringing the number to 2,627,126

Deaths: 211, or now 40,972 overall

