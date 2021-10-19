Philippines logs 4,496 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
October 19, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,496 new coronavirus cases to bring the Philippines' total caseload to 2,731,735.
Today's numbers active cases down by 5,195 from the 68,832 on October 18. While cases were down below 5,000 for the first time today, DOH said seven laboratories did not submit testing results.
"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, October 17," the agency added.
- Active cases: 63,637 or 2.3% of the total
- Recoveries: 9,609 bringing the number to 2,627,126
- Deaths: 211, or now 40,972 overall
Alert level scheme expanded
- The government announced the alert level system of the granular lockdown would begin to take effect in other regions apart from Metro Manila starting October 20.
- Education officials said only 30 public schools so far would be allowed to begin face-to-face classes next month.
- The Research Institute of Tropical Medicine said there is no evidence to claims that a Philippine Red Cross laboratory produced false COVID-19 test results.
- Some 38,811 of 123,848 persons deprived of liberty under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology have completed their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a spokesperson.
- In Metro Manila, the virus's reproduction rate has gone down to its lowest since May this year, an OCTA Research fellow said.
