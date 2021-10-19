
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Metro Manila COVID-19 reproduction rate down to 0.55 — OCTA
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 10:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila COVID-19 reproduction rate down to 0.55 â€” OCTA
Residents of Quezon City head on to the Commission on Elections Office in the city on Oct. 11, 2021, the first day of the extension period of registration for the May 2022 national election.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's COVID-19 reproduction rate has gone down to its lowest since May, OCTA Research said on Tuesday in its latest monitoring. 



Dr. Guido David, one of the panel's fellows, shared the rate is now at 0.55. The last time it was at this level was in May this year, or at 0.56. 





Reproduction rate refers to the number of persons a COVID-19 positive individual can infect. 



In September, the figure was as high as 1.03 that had decreased to 0.99 by the remaining days of the month. 



"We hope we can keep [this] below 0.6 the rest of the year," David wrote on Twitter. 



He said the capital region's seven-day average is also now at 1,411. 



Last week, OCTA Research said Metro Manila's cities and its lone municipality are now at "moderate risk" for COVID-19, a view that the Department of Health shared as well. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in Monday's briefing said the capital region continues to show a slow downward trend in cases, or by 27% in the previous seven days. 



Metro Manila peaked in average daily reported cases during the week of September 5 to 11 at 5,714 new infections. 



From October 11 to 17, an average of 1,448 Filipinos in the region contracted the disease per day. 



Hospital bed occupancy has stayed at low level or at 43.60%, while ICU bed occupancy was at 59.47% indicating moderate level. 



But authorities have sought to remind the public against complacency amid the improving numbers. 



It came as the national government downgraded Metro Manila to Alert Level 3 status of the pilot granular lockdown. 



Here, more restrictions were eased in a bid to spur economic recovery from the months-long hard quarantine, when the country was reporting five-digit new cases and the highest ever was at 26,603.



Additional businesses and industries were since allowed to operate, such as cinemas which had been closed in the region since the pandemic hit in 2020. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dizon quits BCDA, still testing czar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dizon quits BCDA, still testing czar


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Secretary Vince Dizon has resigned as president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, but will continue to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 at 84
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 at 84


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko&rsquo;s party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko’s party


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of politicians have crossed over to Aksyon Demokratiko, which is now led by presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators: DSWD explanation on ayuda distribution confusing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators: DSWD explanation on ayuda distribution confusing


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators described as “confusing” the explanation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development on the distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-SolGen Hilbay leaves Aksyon Demokratiko to support Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-SolGen Hilbay leaves Aksyon Demokratiko to support Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I am leaving Aksyon not to join another party, but out of ethical considerations. I respect the decision of my party to choose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mindanao scientist wins Germany’s Green Talents Award for sustainability
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Filipina scientist has won the prestigious Green Talents award from the German government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 USAID partners with DepEd to produce gender-responsive TV
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
USAID partners with DepEd to produce gender-responsive TV


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States Agency for International Development has partnered with the Department of Education to produce gender-responsive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No air fare increase for holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No air fare increase for holidays


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Air fares will not increase for the holiday season despite the recent spike in jet fuel prices.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 22.29% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
22.29% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Official figures show that 24.31 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 If elected, Ka Leody wants NTF-ELCAC scrapped, anti-terrorism law repealed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
If elected, Ka Leody wants NTF-ELCAC scrapped, anti-terrorism law repealed


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I will ask for its revision until it is repealed. It curtails human rights, it's a way to a violent leadership. I am against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with