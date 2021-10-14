
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Metro Manila now under 'moderate risk' from COVID-19 — OCTA
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 3:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila now under 'moderate risk' from COVID-19 â€” OCTA
Residents of Quezon City head on to the Commission on Elections Office in the city on Oct. 11, 2021, the first day of the extension period of registration for the May 2022 national election.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila cities and its lone municipality are now at "moderate risk" from COVID-19 as the number of new cases reported each day continues to go down, OCTA Research said Thursday. 



The independent panel of experts gave this assessment as the capital region prepares to see more restrictions eased. It will shift to Alert Level 3 on October 16, a looser quarantine category under a lockdown system being tested in Metro Manila.





OCTA said the virus's reproduction rate — the number of people a positive individual can infect — in Metro Manila was down to 0.60, referring to the number of persons a positive individual can infect. 



"The seven-day average in new cases dropped to 1,847," it added, "30% lower than the previous week's average."






Despite gnerally lower numbers, San Juan still has a critical average daily attack rate — the number of cases in an area over a two-week period, divided by the population there — at 28.68.



Caloocan, Navotas, Malabon, Manila, and Muntinlupa had moderate ADARs, while the remaining nine cities and the lone municipality of Pateros were at high risk. 



Metro Manila's ADAR stood at 13.05, also at high risk. 



OCTA said 49% of hospital beds in the capital region are taken, a low level of occupancy.



ICU bed utilization for the region, meanwhile, was at 65% or at moderate level.



Taguig City still has 100% occupancy of ICU beds and Manila has an occupancy rate of 81%. Cities with high level for ICU utilization were Makati, Las Piñas, Mandaluyong and Quezon City. 



The figure was not available for Navotas.



"NCR and all 17 constituent local government units were classified as moderate risk using our own metrics," the panel added.



The Department of Health earlier this month classified Metro Manila under moderate risk along with the rest of the country.



Shifting to a lower alert level status means more businesses and industries would be allowed to operate or increase capacity. 



Government figures as of October 13 showed there are now 78.95% or 7.71 million residents in Metro Manila fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 



Some 91.82% of the target population of 8.97 million have received a first dose.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC affirms HRET ruling on Nueva Ecija lawmaker&rsquo;s citizenship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC affirms HRET ruling on Nueva Ecija lawmaker’s citizenship


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has upheld a decision of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal, which declared Nueva Ecija third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P27 million shabu seized in Cavite; Nigerian held
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P27 million shabu seized in Cavite; Nigerian held


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P27.2 million were recovered from a Nigerian arrested in a drug sting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief scores actor Jake Cuenca over car chase, sorry for stray bullet injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief scores actor Jake Cuenca over car chase, sorry for stray bullet injury


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"For what you have done, I will make sure that you are held accountable for your insult not only to the police but also to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 minors drown in Las Piñas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three minors drowned in Las Piñas City after they played in the rain and took a dip in an excavated area of a construction site on Monday afternoon, authorities reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop, 2 soldiers face raps for selling guns
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two soldiers and a policeman were among five persons caught selling government firearms in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Moviegoers must sit apart, wear face masks when cinemas reopen &mdash; DILG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moviegoers must sit apart, wear face masks when cinemas reopen — DILG


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under Alert Level 3, cinemas are among establishments that can operate at a maximum of 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New DPWH chief, MMDA general manager named
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New DPWH chief, MMDA general manager named


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Public Works and Highways and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority have new officials.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases in Quezon City continue to drop &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases in Quezon City continue to drop – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group said yesterday the COVID-19 situation in Quezon City continues to improve, with the drop in new infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop faces ax for illegal sale of COVID-19 drug
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cop faces ax for illegal sale of COVID-19 drug


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A police officer is facing dismissal from the service after he was arrested in Quezon City for illegally selling the anti-inflammatory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Ordinary doing extraordinary’ feted in Quezon City’s Gawad Parangal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
From the country’s first Olympic gold medalist to community leaders who helped people affected by the pandemic, the Quezon City government on Tuesday recognized groups and individuals who have done the extraordinary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with