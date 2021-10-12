PNP: Pampanga cop accused of rape in restrictive custody pending probe findings

MANILA, Philippines — The police officer accused of raping a female motorcycle rider in Pampanga has been disarmed and placed under restrictive custody where he will remain pending the results of an internal probe, the Philippine National Police said Tuesday.

PNP in a statement said it received reports that a Police Staff Sgt. Robin Mangaga flagged the victim at a checkpoint in Mabalacat, Pampanga on October 8. She admitted to forgetting her driver's license but claims she was raped rather than sanctioned according to traffic laws.

She also said the motorcycle was only returned to her after she was raped and that she immediately sought the assistance of her co-workers in filing a complaint against Mangaga.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said he ordered the internal affairs service to expedite an investigation on the complaint.

In the meantime, he added, the complainant will be granted extra protection while Mangaga will be placed under restrictive custody.

Eleazar vowed that Mangaga would be dismissed and face criminal charges if the accusation proves true.

"It is sad and frustrating that despite our repeated warnings and implementation of reforms in our organization, there are still some who openly abuse the power given to them by the people," he said in Filipino.

"But this will not discourage us in pursuing our reform program, but in fact, this serves as a motivation to continue our internal cleansing."

Eleazar further urged other victims of abuse at the hands of law enforcers to come forward.

"Don't be afraid to file a complaint against anyone who breaks the law, including the police. The PNP is ready to help you achieve justice and hold whoever is guilty accountable." — with a report from Franco Luna