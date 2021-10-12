
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP: Pampanga cop accused of rape in restrictive custody pending probe findings
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 4:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP: Pampanga cop accused of rape in restrictive custody pending probe findings
Members of the Quezon City Police District set up a checkpoint at the boundary of Quezon City and Marikina on Tuesday midnight, Aug. 3, 2021, to inspect passing motorists in preparation for the re-implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The police officer accused of raping a female motorcycle rider in Pampanga has been disarmed and placed under restrictive custody where he will remain pending the results of an internal probe, the Philippine National Police said Tuesday. 



PNP in a statement said it received reports that a Police Staff Sgt. Robin Mangaga flagged the victim at a checkpoint in Mabalacat, Pampanga on October 8. She admitted to forgetting her driver's license but claims she was raped rather than sanctioned according to traffic laws. 





She also said the motorcycle was only returned to her after she was raped and that she immediately sought the assistance of her co-workers in filing a complaint against Mangaga.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said he ordered the internal affairs service to expedite an investigation on the complaint.



In the meantime, he added, the complainant will be granted extra protection while Mangaga will be placed under restrictive custody. 



Eleazar vowed that Mangaga would be dismissed and face criminal charges if the accusation proves true. 



"It is sad and frustrating that despite our repeated warnings and implementation of reforms in our organization, there are still some who openly abuse the power given to them by the people," he said in Filipino. 



"But this will not discourage us in pursuing our reform program, but in fact, this serves as a motivation to continue our internal cleansing." 



Eleazar further urged other victims of abuse at the hands of law enforcers to come forward. 



"Don't be afraid to file a complaint against anyone who breaks the law, including the police. The PNP is ready to help you achieve justice and hold whoever is guilty accountable." — with a report from Franco Luna 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman sees no graft in P120-M DOT-PTV ad deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman sees no graft in P120-M DOT-PTV ad deal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ombudsman ruled that there was no probable cause to pursue the complaint against Wanda Teo, her brother Ben Tulfo and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders dismissal of cop behind shooting of 18-year-old with special needs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders dismissal of cop behind shooting of 18-year-old with special needs


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I have signed the order for the dismissal from the service of PSMS Salcedo for grave misconduct and less grave irregularity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rescue ops underway as flooding hits Northern Luzon provinces due to 'Maring'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rescue ops underway as flooding hits Northern Luzon provinces due to 'Maring'


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The provincial government of Cagayan in a situational report on October 11 said 1,750 families or 7,116 individuals have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC orders Senate to answer petition of Pharmally director questioning detention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC orders Senate to answer petition of Pharmally director questioning detention


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has ordered the Senate to answer the petition filed by Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executive who challenged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators yesterday grilled officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for awarding to a nearly bankrupt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' shows need to include climate action in policies, planning &mdash; Greenpeace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' shows need to include climate action in policies, planning — Greenpeace


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Maring demonstrates the urgent need to ramp up disaster risk reduction strategies in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to coordinate with Comelec on security for election officials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to coordinate with Comelec on security for election officials


                              

                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“On the part of the PNP, we are continuously conducting preparations and aggressive operations against all the threats...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' out of Philippines but storm signals still in effect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' out of Philippines but storm signals still in effect


                              

                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Maring made its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 11 a.m. this morning. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte takes responsibility for COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte takes responsibility for COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte took responsibility for the shortage in COVID-19 jabs this year as he reiterated that the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ranks 7th in global COVID-19 cases with 8,615 new infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ranks 7th in global COVID-19 cases with 8,615 new infections


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tuesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,683,372.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with