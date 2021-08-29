PNP chief vows probe on cop for sexual abuse of quarantine violator

This January 28, 2021 photo from the Facebook page of the Mariveles police shows a road checkpoint

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police vowed justice for the victim of a Bataan police officer accused of sexually abusing a quarantine violator at a police-manned quarantine checkpoint in Mariveles, Bataan.

In a statement sent to reporters Saturday night, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that Police Pat. Elmer Tuazon Jr., 24, assigned to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, has been placed under restrictive custody and ordered to respond to the allegation against him.

Citing information from initial police reports, Eleazar said that Tuazon and another person apprehended the victim, a 19-year-old, at a quarantine control point.

"The victim was then taken to the boarding house of the policeman where the two took turns in molesting the victim," Eleazar said.

A progress report from the Mariveles Municipal Police Station also said that inquest proceedings were held earlier Saturday over Zoom.

"Probable cause exists for the said crimes and recommends that criminal information be filed in court," Police Lt. Col. Cesar Lumiwes, Mariveles chief of police, said in the report.

Eleazar said he ordered Police Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, Central Luzon police director, to investigate the alleged incident and vowed that the police organization would remove the erring patrolman from service and "file multiple cases against him."

"There is no place in the PNP for the police to use the power granted by the people to exploit and abuse our countrymen," he said in Filipino.

This is not the first case of police officers allegedly abusing violators at checkpoints.

According to a Rappler report, women and men alike were forced to offer sex to cops to pass through the quarantine control points during the lockdowns of early 2020.

In response to the allegations, former PNP chief Archie Gamboa said the PNP did not receive any formal complaints of such instances.

The PNP this month ordered its Women and Children Protection Center and Anti-Cybercrime Group to take measures to prevent violence against women and children or VAWC amid the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. — Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas