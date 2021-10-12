SC OKs 29 local testing centers for 2020/21 Bar exams

The Supreme Court held a mock digitalized Bar examinations on Sunday, January 31. The test was conducted in four venues: Baguio, Makati, Cebu, Davao.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has added five more testing centers on its list for venues of the 2020/21 Bar examinations, bringing the total to 29.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020/21 Bar examinations chairperson, said that they have added the following local testing centers on the SC’s list:

University of the Philippines – Diliman, Quezon City (maximum 756 slots)

University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City (maximum 436 slots)

De La Salle University, 2401 Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila (maximum 794 slots)

Angeles University Foundation, MacArthur Highway, Angeles City, Pampanga (maximum 200 slots)

Liceo de Cagayan University, Paseo del Rio Campus, Misamis Oriental (maximum 208 slots)

The SC has earlier approved 24 local testing centers. With these new additions, the high court may now hold the 2020/21 Bar examinations in 29 sites across the country.

“Per the memoranda of agreement between the [SC] and these local testing centers, all parties have guaranteed that the required health and safety protocols shall be strictly implemented, and that the community quarantine classifications per area will be respected,” Leonen added.

He also said that unconditionally and conditionally approved Bar candidates may select their preferred local testing site through the Bar Personal Login Unified System (BarPLUS) starting October 15 until October 20.

Graduates of law schools designated as testing centers in Metro Manila and Cebu will not be allowed to take the exams at their law schools, Leonen also said.

On October 25, the Office of the Bar Chairperson will announce the list of examinees’ assigned local testing centers on the SC website.

Leonen has earlier posted on Twitter that there are more than 11,000 who applied to take the Bar examinations. It will also be the first to be held digitally and in several testing sites.

The coming Bar exams will also recognize examinees who recorded “exemplary performance” in the licensure test, a departure from the tradition of naming Bar topnotchers.

Last September, the SC moved the conduct of the Bar exams to January 16, 23, 30 and February 6, 2022, from the initial scheduled in November 2021.

This was after the high court said it considered the COVID-19 situation nationally and in all the testing sites, as well as receiving advice from various experts" and the recommendation of Leonen as Bar chairperson.