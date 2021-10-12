
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
SC OKs 29 local testing centers for 2020/21 Bar exams
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 12:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
SC OKs 29 local testing centers for 2020/21 Bar exams
The Supreme Court held a mock digitalized Bar examinations on Sunday, January 31. The test was conducted in four venues: Baguio, Makati, Cebu, Davao. 
Screenshot  /  SC PIO livestream
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has added five more testing centers on its list for venues of the 2020/21 Bar examinations, bringing the total to 29.



Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020/21 Bar examinations chairperson, said that they have added the following local testing centers on the SC’s list:  





    
	
  • University of the Philippines – Diliman, Quezon City (maximum 756 slots)
    • 
	
  • University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City (maximum 436 slots)
    • 
	
  • De La Salle University, 2401 Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila (maximum 794 slots)
    • 
	
  • Angeles University Foundation, MacArthur Highway, Angeles City, Pampanga (maximum 200 slots)
    • 
	
  • Liceo de Cagayan University, Paseo del Rio Campus, Misamis Oriental (maximum 208 slots)
    • 




The SC has earlier approved 24 local testing centers. With these new additions, the high court may now hold the 2020/21 Bar examinations in 29 sites across the country.



“Per the memoranda of agreement between the [SC] and these local testing centers, all parties have guaranteed that the required health and safety protocols shall be strictly implemented, and that the community quarantine classifications per area will be respected,” Leonen added.



He also said that unconditionally and conditionally approved Bar candidates may select their preferred local testing site through the Bar Personal Login Unified System (BarPLUS) starting October 15 until October 20.



Graduates of law schools designated as testing centers in Metro Manila and Cebu will not be allowed to take the exams at their law schools, Leonen also said.



On October 25, the Office of the Bar Chairperson will announce the list of examinees’ assigned local testing centers on the SC website.



Leonen has earlier posted on Twitter that there are more than 11,000 who applied to take the Bar examinations. It will also be the first to be held digitally and in several testing sites.



The coming Bar exams will also recognize examinees who recorded “exemplary performance” in the licensure test, a departure from the tradition of naming Bar topnotchers.



Last September, the SC moved the conduct of the Bar exams to January 16, 23, 30 and February 6, 2022, from the initial scheduled in November 2021.



This was after the high court said it considered the COVID-19 situation nationally and in all the testing sites, as well as receiving advice from various experts" and the recommendation of Leonen as Bar chairperson. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BAR EXAMS
                                                      MARVIC LEONEN
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators yesterday grilled officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for awarding to a nearly bankrupt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace urges US to prosecute suspect in Pinay slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace urges US to prosecute suspect in Pinay slay


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday urged American authorities to prosecute the person who killed a Filipina health frontliner in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chances high for Alert Level 3 in NCR &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chances high for Alert Level 3 in NCR – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila has a “high” chance of being downgraded to a more relaxed alert level this month because of lower...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing of travel protocols to be applied retroactively
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing of travel protocols to be applied retroactively


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new testing and quarantine protocols for passengers coming from countries and territories included in the “green”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) PAGASA said Maring is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pulse Asia: TV still Filipinos&rsquo; top news source
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pulse Asia: TV still Filipinos’ top news source


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Television remains Filipinos’ top source of news on the government and politics, dwarfing the share of radio, the internet...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC: 'Maring' affects 1,638 persons; validation on reported casualties ongoing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC: 'Maring' affects 1,638 persons; validation on reported casualties ongoing


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Severe Tropical Storm Maring has affected 1,638 individuals or 478 families in three regions in Luzon, while authorities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 National Planetarium temporarily shuts down for retirement of building in Rizal Park
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
National Planetarium temporarily shuts down for retirement of building in Rizal Park


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
 It’s goodbye for now to the country’s largest planetarium.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a “green lane” will be implemented in all ports for faster delivery of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: 47,853 vying for 18,000 posts in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: 47,853 vying for 18,000 posts in 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost 48,000 individuals and organizations are vying for some 18,000 positions up for grabs in the May 2022 polls, data from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with