




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
No topnotchers for 2020/21 Bar exams; SC to recognize examinees with 'exemplary performance'
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 2:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
No topnotchers for 2020/21 Bar exams; SC to recognize examinees with 'exemplary performance'
The Supreme Court installed an LED wall at the front yard to flash the names of the successful examinees. 
The STAR / Krizjohn Rosales, File photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Marking a departure from tradition, the 2020/21 Bar examinations will not list topnotchers but will instead recognize examinees who recorded “exemplary performance” in the licensure test.



This is in consideration of the different circumstances that two batches of examinees went through amid a pandemic, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020/21 Bar chairperson, said in his latest Bar Bulletin.





For the coming Bar examinations, the Supreme Court will recognize examinees who obtained a total weighted score of 85.00% or higher for their “exemplary performance in the Bar examinations.”



“The names of examinees who earned recognition for exemplary performance shall be made publicly available simultaneously with the list of passers, through the same media. Apart from this, no fanfare shall be devoted in releasing information on examinees who rendered exemplary performance,” Leonen added.






Aside from doing away from Top 10 bar topnotchers, the 2020/21 Bar examinations will also be the first to be held digitally and in at least 24 local testing centers across the country.



Considerations due to pandemic



The Bar exams in November will accommodate two batches of examinees, as the pandemic forced the SC to suspend its conduct in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Leonen noted that those who intended to take the Bar in 2020 had more time to review or wait, while batch 2021 had to prepare for graduation during the pandemic and suffer delays too. “They have been put in a constrained environment, with only a brief window of time to prepare,” he added.



Modifications for the 2020/21 Bar examinations, however, have been adopted pro hac vice or for this set of test only.



Leonen said the changes “are designed to enable a more equitable approach to appraising and reporting on Bar Examination performance.”



“Similarly, the modifications were adopted to initiate reforms that address the debilities and inequities arising from traditional, competitive mechanisms, as well as the false tendency to associate Bar Examination performance with overall legal acumen and even future professional success,” he added.



Tiered grading



According to the bulletin, there will be 15 to 18 straightforward questions for each Bar subject. Each answer will be evaluated according to a tiered qualitative system, with five as the highest grade.



“The points earned by an examinee’s answer to each Bar subject’s questions shall be added to determine the examinee’s raw score for a given Bar subject. To compute an examinee’s overall score in the Bar Examinations, the scores obtained in each Bar subject shall be given a relative weight,” Leonen explained.



An examinee will have to earn at least 75% as total weighted score to pass. This score is the product of Bar subject’s relative weight and raw score as a percentage of the maximum possible score.



The SC will also issue a report on performance of law schools. They will be ranked according to passing rate of their first-time examinees, Leonen said.



A separate report will also be issued for law schools with examinees recognized for exemplary performance. “This report shall list and rank law schools from those with the most to the least number of examinees recognized for exemplary performance,” he added.



The SC is accepting applications for the 2020/21 Bar examinations until September 15.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BAR EXAMS
                                                      MARVIC LEONEN
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 StaySafe app useless? DICT told to explain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
StaySafe app useless? DICT told to explain


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang wants the Department of Information and Communications Technology to explain why the health department thinks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DPWH chief highlights PNoy&rsquo;s infrastructure legacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DPWH chief highlights PNoy’s infrastructure legacy


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former public works and highways secretary Rogelio Singson has highlighted the strategic policy reforms and infrastructure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion pushes &lsquo;bakuna bubble&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion pushes ‘bakuna bubble’


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion wants unvaccinated individuals allowed mobility...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines among 5 countries yet to reopen schools since 2020 &mdash; UNICEF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines among 5 countries yet to reopen schools since 2020 — UNICEF


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
UNICEF noted that the Philippines is among the five countries in the world that have not reopened classes since the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government prodded to act on vaccine tripartite agreements
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government prodded to act on vaccine tripartite agreements


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla yesterday thanked the national government for giving an additional 60,000 COVID-19 jabs to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Economic losses down to P74 billion a week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economic losses down to P74 billion a week


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economic losses due to lockdown measures in Metro Manila and nearby provinces have gone down to P74 billion per week and may...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF reviewing policy on face-to-face classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF reviewing policy on face-to-face classes


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Members of the government’s pandemic task force are preparing a presentation that would help President Duterte decide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE urged to investigate 'intensified' labor violations amid lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE urged to investigate 'intensified' labor violations amid lockdown


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor group Kilosang Mayo Uno on Thursday called on the Department of Labor and Employment to act on and investigate what...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to run for VP since he thought Sara won't seek presidency &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to run for VP since he thought Sara won't seek presidency — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing through with his plan to run for vice president next year because he has the "perception"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Working conditions, better jobs abroad prompt health worker resignations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Working conditions, better jobs abroad prompt health worker resignations


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the Philippines struggles to keep up with COVID-19, pressure continues to pile up on hospitals, which had been battling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with