In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 10:33am

                           

                        

                                                                        
In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience
US President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. 
AFP / Saul Loeb
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — US President Joe Biden joined in celebrating Filipino American History Month for October, as the American leader recognized their contributions to their country and their inspiring resilience. 



In a statement on his Facebook page, Biden recognized Filipino Americans as “an essential part of our Nation’s strength, diversity and history; a living reminder of the courage of immigrants, and a growing force in our civic movements and engagement.”





Biden and his First Lady Jill also paid tribute to the community and remembered them for their inspiring resilience.






“This month, we come together as one nation to honor of service and sacrifice of the Filipino American community and to welcome the future achievements of this community,” he said.



Biden continued: “May we celebrate their stories, culture and contributions today and every day, and may their resilience continue to inspire us all.”



In his earlier message for the Filipino American History Month, Biden honored Filipino-American nurses, including those who died during the pandemic, for their contribution in responding to the global health crisis.



He noted that while a study said that Filipino-Americans comprise four percent of nurses in the US as of 2020; they accounted for nearly a third of nurses who died due to the coronavirus.



“To the Filipino American community: thank you for all you do and for all you endure to make our union more perfect,” Biden also said.



As the US celebrates Filipino American History Month, a Filipina nurse in New Jersey died over the weekend after she was taken off list support following an assault of a derange individual on the loose in New York City.



58-year-old medical frontliner Maria Ambrocio was walking with a Filipina near Times Square after visiting the Philippine Consulate General when she was struck by the suspect who was reportedly being chased after grabbing a mobile phone from someone, the Philippine Consulate General in New York said.



The consulate then reiterated its call for authorities to "take the necessary steps, including heightened police visibility, to protect the public after we noted the surge in anti-Asian hate incidents that targeted some of our kababayan." — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Janvic Mateo, Pia Lee-Braga


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 11, 2021 - 10:01am                           


                           

                              
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 10:01am                              


                              
US President Joe Biden expresses his gratitude to the Filipino American community as the United States commemorates Filipino American History Month.



"Jill and I are proud to recognize Filipino American History Month. Filipino Americans are an essential part of our Nation’s strength, diversity, and history; a living reminder of the courage of immigrants, and a growing force in our civic movements and engagement," Biden says.




                           

                           

                              

                                 September 30, 2021 - 9:42am                              


                              
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reveals that China tried to stop the review of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States.



"The former Chinese ambassador came to me and said, 'Do not touch the Mutual Defense Treaty. Leave it as it is,'" Lorenzana says in an online forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:05pm                              


                              
The United States, in partnership with the WHO co-led COVAX facility, delivers an additional  2,582,190 doses of the?Pfizer-BioNTech?COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines.



The vaccines, delivered in separate shipments on September 19 and 20, were part of the 500 million doses of Pfizer the United States is making available for distribution through COVAX, the US Embassy in Manila says.



"As the largest donor to the COVAX facility, the United States has facilitated the delivery of more than 16 million vaccine doses to the Philippines via COVAX, including more than 9 million doses donated by the American people," the US Embassy says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 17, 2021 - 2:38pm                              


                              
The US Embassy in Manila welcomes a new chargé d’affaires, which will serve as the embassy's official representative in the absence of an ambassador.



Heather Variava — former chargé d’affaires at the US Mission to Indonesia — succeeds former Deputy Chief of Mission John Law.



"I look forward to strengthening the broad and deep relationships we have here. While we are not yet free of the pandemic, I am committed to partnering with the government and people of the Philippines to face challenges together," Variava says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 3:00pm                              


                              
For the first time since 2017, the commandant of the US Marine Corps visited Manila to emphasize the alliance between the Philippines and the United States.



US Marine Corps Gen. David Berger met with senior Philippine military officials and US Embassy leadership from September 10 to 11, the US Embassy says in a statetement released Monday.



“This is a very important trip for me to visit leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in person,” Berger says.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
