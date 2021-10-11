In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience

US President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — US President Joe Biden joined in celebrating Filipino American History Month for October, as the American leader recognized their contributions to their country and their inspiring resilience.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Biden recognized Filipino Americans as “an essential part of our Nation’s strength, diversity and history; a living reminder of the courage of immigrants, and a growing force in our civic movements and engagement.”

Biden and his First Lady Jill also paid tribute to the community and remembered them for their inspiring resilience.

“This month, we come together as one nation to honor of service and sacrifice of the Filipino American community and to welcome the future achievements of this community,” he said.

Biden continued: “May we celebrate their stories, culture and contributions today and every day, and may their resilience continue to inspire us all.”

In his earlier message for the Filipino American History Month, Biden honored Filipino-American nurses, including those who died during the pandemic, for their contribution in responding to the global health crisis.

He noted that while a study said that Filipino-Americans comprise four percent of nurses in the US as of 2020; they accounted for nearly a third of nurses who died due to the coronavirus.

“To the Filipino American community: thank you for all you do and for all you endure to make our union more perfect,” Biden also said.

As the US celebrates Filipino American History Month, a Filipina nurse in New Jersey died over the weekend after she was taken off list support following an assault of a derange individual on the loose in New York City.

58-year-old medical frontliner Maria Ambrocio was walking with a Filipina near Times Square after visiting the Philippine Consulate General when she was struck by the suspect who was reportedly being chased after grabbing a mobile phone from someone, the Philippine Consulate General in New York said.

The consulate then reiterated its call for authorities to “take the necessary steps, including heightened police visibility, to protect the public after we noted the surge in anti-Asian hate incidents that targeted some of our kababayan.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Janvic Mateo, Pia Lee-Brago