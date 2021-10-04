
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Gabriela Women's Party files CONA for 2022 polls
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 4, 2021 | 2:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gabriela Women's Party files CONA for 2022 polls
Rep. Arlene Brosas filed the Certificate of Nomination, and the Certificate of Acceptance of Gabriela Women's Party on October 4 morning.
Gabriela Women's Party Facebook page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gabriela Women’s party-list on Monday filed its Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance to join the party-list race in the 2022 national polls.



Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) led the filing of the party's CONA on Monday morning at the Sofitel tent in Pasay City, where the Commission on Electios is holding the filing of Certificates of Candidacies for the elections next year.





Gabriela party-list currently has one representative at the House of Representatives, where it is also a part of the Makabayan bloc.



The Makabayan bloc is composed of representatives from Gabriela, Bayan Muna, Kabataan and ACT Teachers party-list. The party-lists' representatives and members have been victims of increasing red-tagging by government, which conflates advocacy and activism with support for and participation in the communist insurgency.



Brosas is the party-list’s first nominee. Physician and environmentalist Jean Lindo is its second nominee and LGBTQIA+ and consumer rights advocate Lucy Francisco is the party’s third nominee.



Speaking to reporters after the filing, Brosas said Gabriela Women’s Party will continue “championing the rights and welfare of marginalized women in Congress” and push for health-based pandemic response.



In a separate statement, Brosas added: "We vow to frustrate Duterte’s desperate attempt to cancel our registration at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as we push marginalized women's agenda for health, social services into the main stage in the 2022 elections.” — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      GABRIELA WOMENS PARTY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 Metro Manila hospitals to offer vaccination for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 Metro Manila hospitals to offer vaccination for minors


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three government hospitals in Metro Manila will initially offer vaccination against COVID-19 for children with comorbidities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Doctor develops VCO-lagundi spray vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Doctor develops VCO-lagundi spray vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A 24-year-old doctor and coconut processing company executive has developed a combined virgin coconut oil and lagundi mouth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups urge cooperation in Senate probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups urge cooperation in Senate probe


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Business groups and schools are calling on all parties to cooperate in the ongoing Senate investigation into alleged anomalies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stop mass migration of nurses &ndash; lawmaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stop mass migration of nurses – lawmaker


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government should immediately take the necessary steps to prevent the mass migration of nurses due to the high COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Mayor Isko Moreno guns for Malaca&ntilde;ang, files COC with running mate Doc Willie Ong                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno guns for Malacañang, files COC with running mate Doc Willie Ong


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and his running mate doctor Willie Ong filed their certificates of candidacy for president and vice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines stays at 'moderate' risk status for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines stays at 'moderate' risk status for COVID-19


                              

                                 6 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Authorities first downgraded the country's status in the last week of September, after it raised "high" risk classification...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julian Ongpin ordered to appear before NBI over Bree Jonson death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julian Ongpin ordered to appear before NBI over Bree Jonson death


                              

                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that the National Bureau of Investigation has sent a summons to Julian Ongpin as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto: Pharmally exec's about-face doesn't erase testimony on face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto: Pharmally exec's about-face doesn't erase testimony on face shields


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. officer's incriminating testimony before the Senate is more significant than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 21 Delta cases seen in 'retrospective' samples from April to June &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
21 Delta cases seen in 'retrospective' samples from April to June — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the low number of Delta infections was because the variant had not yet entirely...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Calamansi does not cure COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Calamansi does not cure COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine misinformation is common, among other things, in products looking to convince consumers to buy them for protection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with