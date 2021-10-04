Gabriela Women's Party files CONA for 2022 polls

Rep. Arlene Brosas filed the Certificate of Nomination, and the Certificate of Acceptance of Gabriela Women's Party on October 4 morning.

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) led the filing of the party's CONA on Monday morning at the Sofitel tent in Pasay City, where the Commission on Electios is holding the filing of Certificates of Candidacies for the elections next year.

Gabriela party-list currently has one representative at the House of Representatives, where it is also a part of the Makabayan bloc.

The Makabayan bloc is composed of representatives from Gabriela, Bayan Muna, Kabataan and ACT Teachers party-list. The party-lists' representatives and members have been victims of increasing red-tagging by government, which conflates advocacy and activism with support for and participation in the communist insurgency.

Brosas is the party-list’s first nominee. Physician and environmentalist Jean Lindo is its second nominee and LGBTQIA+ and consumer rights advocate Lucy Francisco is the party’s third nominee.

Speaking to reporters after the filing, Brosas said Gabriela Women’s Party will continue “championing the rights and welfare of marginalized women in Congress” and push for health-based pandemic response.

In a separate statement, Brosas added: "We vow to frustrate Duterte’s desperate attempt to cancel our registration at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as we push marginalized women's agenda for health, social services into the main stage in the 2022 elections.” — Kristine Joy Patag