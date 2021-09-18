




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH: COVID-19 test kits procured through PS-DBM 'not near expiry'
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 2:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: COVID-19 test kits procured through PS-DBM 'not near expiry'
A health worker takes a swab of a woman in Brgy. Pasadena in San Juan City on May 6, 2020.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 test kits that the budget department’s procurement service bought for the Department of Health in 2020 were not nearly expired, the agency said on Saturday.



The health agency issued the statement after Sen. Francis Pangilinan questioned why the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management purchased COVID-19 test kits with a shelf life below the required specifications.



“The COVID-19 RT-PCR test kits with six months shelf life are not near expiry, as that was the standard shelf life of those novel diagnostic test kits at the time,” DOH Undersecretary Charade Mercado-Grande said.



“Our COVID-19 laboratories were able to test our kababayan using these procured test kits,” she added.



For the initial procurement of test kits, the DOH said that RT-PCR test kits should last for 12 to 24 months. Such specification was based on similar procurements prior to the pandemic.



“As COVID-19 is a novel disease, the test kits used to detect the virus were only developed in the early months of 2020. Back then, real-time RT-PCR test kits that were available in the market had a shelf life of only six months,” the department said.



“The DOH acknowledged that these products have a short shelf-life and accepted the deliveries with this limitation,” it added.



The agency also said the RT-PCR test kits that PS-DMB procured from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. were delivered “on a staggered basis dependent on the consumption of the country.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 TESTING
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Today, I tell you, you are not a president the Filipino people can respect," Gordon said, addressing Duterte. "You...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandigan upholds arrest order vs Faeldon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sandigan upholds arrest order vs Faeldon


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan against former Bureau of Customs  chief Nicanor Faeldon remains valid, following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines bans travelers  from 4 high-risk countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines bans travelers  from 4 high-risk countries


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will ban travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia and Slovenia, countries which are classified as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force is barring the entry of foreign travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 57 NCR areas under granular lockdown &ndash; DILG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
57 NCR areas under granular lockdown – DILG


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 57 areas in Metro Manila are on granular lockdown under the new quarantine alert level system, with 11,808 people...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccines from private sector to further reopen economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccines from private sector to further reopen economy


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The arrival of a new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines purchased by the private sector will support the country’s efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go speaks up for Duterte: End political circus
                              


                              

                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearings on the alleged anomalous multibillion-peso procurement of COVID-19 supplies have turned into a “political circus,” Sen. Bong Go said yesterday as he defended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, results of rapid antigen tests are not yet included...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR wants budget doubled next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR wants budget doubled next year


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights  wants its budget for next year doubled as the government struggles to source funds for COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-nine Filipino seafarers are stranded off the coast of China after their vessels ceased operations last May, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with