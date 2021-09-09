1 dead, over 80K affected due to 'Jolina' â€” NDRRMC

1 dead, over 80K affected due to 'Jolina' — NDRRMC

Ignacio Agapito from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office monitors the movement of Typhoon Jolina on Sept. 7, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Jolina has left at least one person dead and affected over 80,000 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Thursday.

According to the NDRRMC, a 21-year-old male from Buenavista, Marinduque died from drowning. The agency is also validating reports that two people have died in Naro, Masbate.

It also confirmed that 17 individuals remain missing following the onslaught of Jolina—the country’s 10th tropical cyclone for 2021.

A total of 83,650 people or 20,777 families in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Metro Manila were affected by the cyclone's wrath.

Over 7,500 people or 1,943 families sought refuge inside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also reported that Jolina damaged some 3,800 houses, of which 298 were totally destroyed.

The storm also caused damage to agriculture worth over P206 million. Meanwhile, the cost of damage to infrastructure was pegged at over P24 million.

At 10 a.m., Tropical Storm Jolina was located 240 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, with peak winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to115 kph.

There are no more areas under tropical cyclone wind signals due to Jolina. It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening.

Weather forecasters are monitoring Typhoon Kiko (Chanthu), which was gaining strength while moving over the Philippine Sea. — Gaea Katreena Cabico