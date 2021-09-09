




































































 




   

   









'Kiko' further intensifies, PAGASA raises Signal No. 1
                        

                           
September 9, 2021 | 12:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Kiko' further intensifies, PAGASA raises Signal No. 1
Satellite image shows Typhoon "Kiko" (Chanthu), which further intensified on the morning of September 9, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kiko further picked up strength on Thursday with PAGASA raising Signal No. 1 in Cagayan and parts of Apayao and Isabela. 



In its latest bulletin, the agency said Kiko (Chanthu) was last seen at 670 kilometers east of Baler in Aurora. 



It now has 195 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 240 kph.



The storm is moving westward at a speed of 20 kph.



PAGASA said Kiko is seen to continue gaining strength, and could reach peak intensity between 185 to 205 kph tonight or Friday morning. 



Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is up over these areas as of 11 a.m. of Thursday:



    
	
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela)
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan) 
    • 




PAGASA said Cagayan including Babuyan Islands as well as northern Isabela would begin to see heavy to intense with at times torrential rains starting Friday evening. 



Batanes and the rest of Isabela, meanwhile, would experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains. 



Weather forecasters are not ruling out the possibility of Kiko making a landfall in Cagayan, given its recent southward shift in its track. 



"As such, the public is advised to continue monitoring for possible changes in the track forecast in the succeeding bulletins," PAGASA added. 



Kiko will move west northwestward in the next 12 hours before it turns northwestward until Saturday. 



It is seen to pass very close to northeastern to the south and west of Batanes between morning and afternoon of that day.



Forecast Position 



    
	
  • Friday morning: 285 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan 
    • 
	
  • Saturday morning: Over the coastal waters of Basco, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Sunday morning: 350 km north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Monday morning: 660 km north of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR) 
    • 







'Jolina' out tonight 



Tropical Storm Jolina (Conson), meanwhile, continues to move over the West Philippine Sea. 



It was last seen at 240 km west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan, carrying 85 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 115 kph. 



Jolina threads in a westward direction at a speed of 10 kph. 



PAGASA said the storm is expected to make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility later tonight. 



Still, said light to moderate with at times heavy rains could be experienced over Palawan, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      APAYAO
                                                      CAGAYAN
                                                      ISABELA
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      TROPICAL STORM
                                                      TYPHOON
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 9, 2021 - 11:34am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Kiko, the 11th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 11:34am                              


                              
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is up in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan) as Typhoon Kiko intensifies further.



At 10 a.m., Kiko was located 670 km east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum winds of 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.



State weather bureau PAGASA says the highest wind signal that will be hoisted for Kiko is Signal No. 4 as it may reach a peak intensity between 185 kph and 205 kph by Thursday night or Friday morning.




                           

                           

                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 7:20am                              


                              
Typhoon Kiko continues to intensify as it moves over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 785 km east of Baler, Aurora with winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over:



    
	
  • the eastern portion of Cagayan (Buguey, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)
    • 
	
  • the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, San Pablo, Cabagan, Palanan)
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 September 8, 2021 - 11:31am                              


                              
Typhoon Kiko slightly intensifies as moves over the Philippine Sea, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.



At 10 a.m., Kiko was located 1,120 km east of Central Luzon with winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph. It is moving west southwestward at 20 kph.



"Due to favorable environmental conditions, the typhoon is expected to continuously intensify until Saturday, when it is likely to reach its peak intensity of 185 to 205 km/h while moving over Northern Luzon," the weather bureau says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 8, 2021 - 7:54am                              


                              
Typhoon Kiko undergoes a period of rapid intensification over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says on Monday morning.



At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 1,175 km east of Central Luzon, packing maximum winds of 150 kph and gustiness of up to 185 kph.



"Current track and intensity forecast shows that there is a moderate to high likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) will be hoisted for several provinces in Northern Luzon, with higher wind signal levels possible over Extreme Northern Luzon," PAGASA says.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
