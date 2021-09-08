12 missing, over 12,000 affected due to 'Jolina' â€” NDRRMC

12 missing, over 12,000 affected due to 'Jolina' — NDRRMC

Philippine Coast Guard personnel evacuate individuals in Barangay Libertad in Ormoc City due to Severe Tropical Storm "Jolina" on September 7, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Local disaster officials on Wednesday said 12 people are missing and 12,177 are affected across three regions due to Severe Tropical Storm Jolina.

With the international name "Conson", the storm has made seven landfalls so far, and is expected to make another in Batangas.

Some 1,987 families or 8,583 individuals are staying in evacuation sites in Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 543 families or 2,357 persons are also taking shelter outside the emergency centers.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, but the agency said 12 are missing.

"[The] missing fishermen went fishing despite warning/advisory from local authorities not to venture at sea," it said, mentioning Catbalogan in Samar.

Officials added power interruption or outage was seen in eight cities or municipalities, with power supply in one area restored. An area in Bicol Region also remains with communication outage or issues.

NDRRMC said flooding incidents were reported in the earlier mentioned regions, along with Central Visayas.

There is no estimated cost of damage to infrastructure or agriculture yet. But the agency said 24 houses had been destroyed, two entirely in Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

Of those in ports, the NDRRMC said 3,230 are stranded, as well as 1,040 rolling cargoes, 26 vessels and a motorbanca.

Weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina was seen this morning over the coast waters of San Juan in Batangas.

Its strength was at 95 kilometers per hour peak winds and gusts of up to 110 kph.

While Jolina is seen to exit the Philippines on Friday, another typhoon named "Kiko" is threatening with 150 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 185 kph.

PAGASA has warned it could raise its highest possible wind signal or Signal No. 4 due to Kiko beginning Wednesday night or Thursday morning.