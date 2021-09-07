




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines sees 18,012 more COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 18,012 more COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data
At least 700 market vendors line-up to receive their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayombong public market in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Sept. 6, 2021.
The STAR / Victor Martin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday reported 18,012 more coronavirus cases a day before the country eases quarantine restrictions. 



Today's figures pushed the country's total to 2,121,308. Active cases were also down by 996 from the 159,633 on September 6. The Department of Health said 13 laboratories did not submit test results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 158,637 or 7.5% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 18,945, bringing the number to 1,928,173
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 161, or now 34,498 in total
    • 




 






 



Unemployment down, inflation up 



    
	
  • The Philippines' unemployment rate eased to 6.9% in July, translating to 3.07 million against the 8.7% in April or 4.57 million individuals out of work. The quality of jobs available, however, deteriorated. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Inflation, meanwhile, was up to 4.9% year-on-year in August. That rate stood out faster than the 4% the government was expecting for last month. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The World Health Organization said the country should improve its COVID-19 data for its planned "granular" lockdown starting September 8 in Metro Manila to work.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Courts in Metro Manila, except the Supreme Court, will remain physically closed until end-Septembr despite the capital region shifting to a lower quarantine classification.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Manila Police District arrested two people allegedly manufacturing and selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards as well as negative swab test results.
