




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
What we know so far about booster COVID-19 shots
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 8:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
What we know so far about booster COVID-19 shots
A health worker inoculates a resident with a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination centre in Manila on May 21, 2021.
AFP  /  Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —  The official overseeing the Philippines' vaccination program has confirmed that the government is in talks with pharmaceutical manufacturers for the acquisition of COVID-19 booster shots. 



The announcement from vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. comes amid the country's sluggish inoculation program, having fully covered just 12.8% of the population as of August 31, five months since the campaign first began. 





But what are health authorities saying about booster shots? Are there funds set aside for their procurement? Will the booster shots be rolled out before some Filipinos even receive one dose of the vaccine? Here's what we know so far. 



Are booster shots necessary? 



Local as well as global health authorities have said that they are not yet convinced that booster shots are necessary.



On August 9, the Department of Health maintained that it was not yet recommending administering an extra COVID-19 dose, citing limited data on the benefits of doing so and the limited supply of the badly-needed jabs. 



The World Health Organization similarly said in a statement on August 10 that "the evidence remains limited and inconclusive on any widespread need for booster doses following a primary vaccination series."



It added that the "focus for the time being remains on increasing global vaccination coverage with the primary series" of the one- or two-dose vaccinations.



WHO has also condemned wealthy countries for rushing to acquire extra shots while millions around the world have yet to receive a single dose.



Are there funds to buy them? 



Yes, but with conditions. 



While there is a P45-billion fund for the booster shots included in the proposed P5-trillion budget for next year, the government cannot buy them until the Food and Drug Administration authorizes boosters. 



Budget Undersecretary Tina Marie Canda on August 25 said the funds earmarked for the purchase of booster shots will stay as “unprogrammed appropriations” under the budget proposal, meaning this item will only be funded if there are sources of revenue for it. 



Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list), House Committee on Appropriations chair, said lawmakers are open to placing the spending item for booster shots under programmed appropriations — or those with definite and identified funding — if extra jabs are really needed and there is actual cash to fund the procurement.



How far along is the acquisition process? 



In the early stages, according to the country's vaccine czar. 



Galvez on September 2 told CNN Philippines that the government is negotiating with four pharmaceutical firms to acquire booster shots but did not identify the manufacturers.  



But he also said that China's Sinovac Biotech expressed its willingness to donate 500,000 booster doses for healthcare workers. Most of the country's vaccine supply is comprised of shots manufactured by the Chinese firm. 



Galvez said authorities are awaiting guidance from the DOH, the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, and the vaccine expert panel on the need for additional shots for fully vaccinated individuals. 



In the meantime, Galvez said, authorities are exploring the possibility of signing non-binding term sheets. 



If booster shots are acquired, how does the government plan to roll them out? 



Asked about the matter, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in Filipino at a Palace briefing that the government will prioritize "vaccinating the entire Philippines first." 



"All I can say is that it is in our proposed budget," Roque said. "So let's talk about booster shots later." 



It is unclear if, and how, authorities plan to effectively regulate the administration of extra shots.



Even now, while booster shots remain unapproved and technically unavailable, some people have reportedly secured extra doses of the vaccine. 



Last month, Rep. Ronaldo Zamora (San Juan) disclosed that he already received four doses of COVID-19 vaccines – two jabs from Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm and another two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.



The Quezon City government has also filed charges against two individuals who allegedly received third doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the city after getting fully vaccinated in other local government units. — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Right now it doesn't look doable because we can see that we don't want to add to those who are hungry...our objective is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new price cap for RT-PCR testing will take effect on September 6.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief admits viral stuntmen caught on camera are cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief admits viral stuntmen caught on camera are cops


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Let this serve as a warning that we will not tolerate this kind of misbehavior because as police officers, we should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the government is in talks with the four vaccine makers to possibly secure booster shots...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH, DepEd moving towards limited school reopening after year-long closure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH, DepEd moving towards limited school reopening after year-long closure


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health and the Department of Education are finalizing plans to reopen at least 100 schools soon, over a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Legal and secular principles alone are not sufficient in addressing our country's ills," said Fr. Jerome Secillano of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Melissa Guerrero, chief of the agency’s pharmaceutical division, said the surge in infections driven by the hyper...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Thursday shrugged off information that some officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. - the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov&rsquo;t urged to expedite vaccination of Filipinos leaving for work abroad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov’t urged to expedite vaccination of Filipinos leaving for work abroad


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker on Thursday urged the government's pandemic task force to expedite the vaccination of outbound Filipino workers,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The Philippine National Police and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China moved to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with