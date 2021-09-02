




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Palace: Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before buying booster shots
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 5:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palace: Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before buying booster shots
Health workers and other members of vaccine proriority groups receive their second shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab at Marikina Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government can already buy COVID-19 booster shots but the vaccination of the country's population has to be completed first, Malacañang said Thursday.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that only 18% of the Philippines' eligible population have been fully vaccinated so far.



"All I can say is that it is in our proposed budget. Once that budget is approved - even without approval, we can procure them (booster shots)," Roque said at a press briefing.



"But for now, we are still vaccinating the entire Philippines. Nationally, we are still at 18.29%. So let's talk about booster shots later," he added.



The Duterte administration has allocated P45.37 billion for booster shots in the proposed 2022 national budget. The health department has yet to approve the injection of booster shots to fully vaccinated persons, citing insufficient data about its safety and the limited supply of jabs.



As of September 1, more than 20 million persons or 25.93% of the eligible population have received their first dose of COVID-19 shot while 14.1 million  individuals or 18.29% have availed of their second dose.



A total of 52.6 million vaccine doses have arrived, 34.11 million of which have been administered. The government expects the arrival of 25 million doses of pandemic shots this month. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Right now it doesn't look doable because we can see that we don't want to add to those who are hungry...our objective is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new price cap for RT-PCR testing will take effect on September 6.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally execs, Michael Yang associate wanted in Taiwan &mdash; senator                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally execs, Michael Yang associate wanted in Taiwan — senator


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Why is this government transacting with fugitives?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DBM slashes DOH budget for COVID-19 response by 73%                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBM slashes DOH budget for COVID-19 response by 73%


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Since the Department of Budget and Management only approved a P19.68 billion budget for DOH’s COVID-19 response, there...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Virus reproduction rate down in Metro Manila, but cases still seen to go up &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Virus reproduction rate down in Metro Manila, but cases still seen to go up — OCTA


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research said the capital region's reproduction rate stood at 1.39 from the week of August 26 to September 1. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov&rsquo;t urged to expedite vaccination of Filipinos leaving for work abroad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov’t urged to expedite vaccination of Filipinos leaving for work abroad


                              

                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker on Thursday urged the government's pandemic task force to expedite the vaccination of outbound Filipino workers,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP, Beijing police discuss 'China desks' in PNP offices anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP, Beijing police discuss 'China desks' in PNP offices anew


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The Philippine National Police and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China moved to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP: 'No single factor' to blame for C-130 crash in Sulu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP: 'No single factor' to blame for C-130 crash in Sulu


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The military said its investigating team found that a confluence of factors led to the crash of the C-130 aircraft that led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH, DepEd moving towards limited school reopening after year-long closure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH, DepEd moving towards limited school reopening after year-long closure


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health and the Department of Education are finalizing plans to reopen at least 100 schools soon, over a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the government is in talks with the four vaccine makers to possibly secure booster shots...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with