12.8% of Filipinos fully vaccinated; 4 months left to meet 'population protection' goal
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 6:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
12.8% of Filipinos fully vaccinated; 4 months left to meet 'population protection' goal
Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Officials are racing to fully vaccinate some 50 to 60 million people to achieve "population protection" — slightly lower target from the previous goal of inoculating some 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity — before the year ends.



This is equivalent to 12.8% of Filipinos.





Figures as of August 31 presented by presidential spokesman Harry Roque during his regular briefing also show that another 19.75 million Filipinos — 18.12% of the population — have received a first dose of the vaccine. 



A total of 399,940 shots were administered on Tuesday, well below the government's daily target of 500,000 doses. 



Officials are racing to fully vaccinate some 50 to 60 million people to achieve "population protection" before the year ends — a downgrade from their previous goal of inoculating some 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity.



To achieve the lower end of the already-adjusted target, officials must fully vaccinate at least 36.04 million more people — triple the number of those it has fully inoculated so far — in just three months. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

