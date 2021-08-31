Philippines' COVID-19 count nears 2 million with 13,827 new cases by end-August

Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines ended August with 13,827 more coronavirus cases, its total count nearing two million and the World Health Organization saying the Delta variant is now dominant in the country.

Newly reported figures pushed the country's overall caseload to 1,989,857. Active cases were also down by 3,032 from the 148,594 on August 30.

The Department of Health said eight laboratories did not submit test results.

Active cases: 145,562 or 7.3% of the total

Recoveries : 16,759, bringing the number to 1,810,847

Deaths: 118, or now 33,448 in total

Delta now 'dominant variant'