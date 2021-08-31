Philippines pledges to give Myanmar COVID-19 vaccines

This handout photo from the state-run Myanmar News Agency (MNA) taken on July 28, 2021 and received on July 29 shows an inmate getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Insein prison in Yangon.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has pledged to donate COVID-19 vaccines to coup-wracked Myanmar, under the condition that these would not be used to go after critics of the junta which deposed the democratically elected civilian government in February.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. revealed this on Tuesday during the House of Representatives’ hearing on his department’s proposed budget for 2022, noting that the Philippines made this vow during a summit among Southeast Asian countries.

Related Stories Myanmar seeks international help as COVID-19 bites

“Among foreign donors, we alone spoke up to provide vaccines to Myanmar, which is under the triple scourge of dictatorship, repression and the pandemic. We stipulated that vaccine assistance to Myanmar not be used as a weapon for submission to dictatorial rule,” Locsin said.

He continued, “I said, vaccines will not be used to lure suspected critics of the junta. In short, vaccine followed by incarceration, jail after coming forward to be jabbed.”

It is not clear how many vaccine doses the Philippines will donate. Manila is struggling to get enough shots for its vaccination program, which it heavily relies on to quash its worst coronavirus wave yet.

Myanmar’s military rulers have said in July that the country will get at least eight million vaccine doses from China and Russia.

The Philippines has been consistent in calling for the restoration of civilian government in Myanmar and the release of its civilian leaders, including its deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.