Philippines pledges to give Myanmar COVID-19 vaccines
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 10:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines pledges to give Myanmar COVID-19 vaccines
This handout photo from the state-run Myanmar News Agency (MNA) taken on July 28, 2021 and received on July 29 shows an inmate getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Insein prison in Yangon.
Handout / Myanmar News Agency / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has pledged to donate COVID-19 vaccines to coup-wracked Myanmar, under the condition that these would not be used to go after critics of the junta which deposed the democratically elected civilian government in February.



Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. revealed this on Tuesday during the House of Representatives’ hearing on his department’s proposed budget for 2022, noting that the Philippines made this vow during a summit among Southeast Asian countries.





“Among foreign donors, we alone spoke up to provide vaccines to Myanmar, which is under the triple scourge of dictatorship, repression and the pandemic. We stipulated that vaccine assistance to Myanmar not be used as a weapon for submission to dictatorial rule,” Locsin said.



He continued, “I said, vaccines will not be used to lure suspected critics of the junta. In short, vaccine followed by incarceration, jail after coming forward to be jabbed.”



It is not clear how many vaccine doses the Philippines will donate. Manila is struggling to get enough shots for its vaccination program, which it heavily relies on to quash its worst coronavirus wave yet.



Myanmar’s military rulers have said in July that the country will get at least eight million vaccine doses from China and Russia.



The Philippines has been consistent in calling for the restoration of civilian government in Myanmar and the release of its civilian leaders, including its deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      MYANMAR
                                                      PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 24, 2021 - 2:11pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the situation in Myanmar, where a coup may be happening after de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials have reportedly been detained by the military.



Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 24, 2021 - 2:11pm                              


                              
Myanmar's junta is considering raising village militias to combat opposition to its rule, state media says, as it struggles to assert control more than six months after seizing power.



The country has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted in a February coup, sparking huge pro-democracy protests and a bloody military crackdown.



Local "self-defence groups" have sprung up to fight the military, often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 8, 2021 - 4:00pm                              


                              
Myanmar protesters on Sunday marked the anniversary of a 1988 pro-democracy uprising that brought Aung San Suu Kyi to prominence, with flash mobs and marches of defiance against the ruling junta.



The country has been in turmoil since the generals launched their February putsch and subsequent crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people, according to a local monitoring group.



But protesters remain undeterred, taking to the streets daily in lightning-quick rallies to demand the end to the State Administration Council — as the junta's so-called "caretaker" government has dubbed itself.



On Sunday, flash mobs popped up across Yangon and second city Mandalay to commemorate the 1988 uprising — a massive pro-democracy movement which the military violently quelled by opening fire on protesters and jailing thousands.



Following the calls of an online campaign, red-clad protesters on Sunday flashed an eight-finger salute and carried banners that read "Let's return the old blood debt of 1988 in 2021."



"In 1988, our country sacrificed a lot — many people lost their lives. But the dictatorship is still alive," said Ko Sai Win, who joined a morning protest in Mandalay.



"It is like a black shadow on our country." — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 1, 2021 - 2:20pm                              


                              
Myanmar's junta chief says Sunday that elections would be held and a state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending the military's initial timeline given when it deposed Aung San Suu Kyi six months ago.



The country has been in turmoil since the army ousted the civilian leader in February, launching a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people according to a local monitoring group.



A resurgent virus wave has also amplified havoc, with many hospitals empty of pro-democracy medical staff, and the World Bank has forecast the economy will contract by up to 18 percent. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 20, 2021 - 5:34pm                              


                              
A confidante of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and stalwart democracy campaigner died Tuesday after becoming infected with COVID-19 in prison, authorities said. 



Nyan Win, a veteran senior member and former spokesperson of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party — led by Suu Kyi — was 78. 



He had been arrested after the February 1 coup removed the NLD from power and was held in Yangon's notorious Insein prison on charges of sedition.



"U Nyan Win was found with COVID symptoms on July 11 and transferred to Yangon General Hospital... to get treatment," said Zaw Min Tun, spokesman of the State Administration Council — as the junta calls itself.



"He died this morning at 9 am in the hospital."



Nyan Win had underlying conditions of hypertension and diabetes, he added. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 14, 2021 - 1:59pm                              


                              
The US has "deep concerns" about the situation in Myanmar following February's coup, urging the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to take action, the State Department says.



Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government earlier this year, accusing it of fraud during 2020 elections.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "called on ASEAN to take joint action to urge the end of violence, the restoration of Burma's democratic transition, and the release of all those unjustly detained," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using the country's former name. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
