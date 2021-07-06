




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Abuse in 'drug war' routinely covered up, advocates say
“I’m protecting my country. It is my duty as President to protect and serve the people of the Republic of the Philippines. So in obedience to that mandate, that is how I interpret it, do not. If you want, do not,” he said.
Noel Celis/AFP, File

                     

                        

                           
Abuse in 'drug war' routinely covered up, advocates say

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 8:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The killings in the Duterte administration's bloody "war on drugs" are part of a "war" one that "terrorizes" the poorest of the poor and leaves them with no recourse for justice, a panel of rights advocates and lawyers said.



In a second report that will be sent to the 47th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Investigate PH highlighted what it said was the lack of domestic remedies available to victims of the "war on drugs", many of whom belong to the country's poorest. 





"By simply yet selectively treating illegal drug use as a crime rather than a larger public health challenge, the president has launched a war against the poor, that serves to demonstrate his power and to sow fear," the report read. 



"'Tokhang' is a shortened phrase for 'knock and persuade,' referring to the police house-to-house visits. But in reality, it is 'kick in the door and shoot'...Those killed in anti-drug operations are overwhelmingly poor people unable to assert their rights to due process."



Citing interviews with victims and witnesses, Investigate PH said poor communities are affected by these operations through: 



    
	
  • the shock of losing a child or a family breadwinner 
    • 
	
  • the resulting financial hardship
    • 
	
  • extortion from funeral parlors allegedly connected to the police 
    • 
	
  • continuous police pressure to desist from filing a complaint with authorities 
    • 




According to witnesses, relatives of victims are still visited by cops years after their family members are killed in operations. They are asked if they still intend to file a case. 



"Instinctively the people say 'no,' hoping that the police will leave them alone. They fear for the lives of their other children," Investigate PH said. 



'Nanlaban' narrative assailed 



The investigative group also called into question the police claim that most if not all of the killings resulted from legitimate drug suspects violently resisting arrest.



"Evidence indicates that unarmed victims have been executed either in their home, on the street or after being abducted, with weapons or drugs likely planted after," the report read, citing photographic evidence of victims who were handcuffed and unarmed when they were shot by cops. 



"In one case, a witness saw the police execute three men, then plant guns on them after firing the weapons in the direction the police had come from."



Despite the 'nanlaban' narrative, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that his department's review of drug cases found lapses in protocol. He said that there many cases where "no request[s] for ballistic examination or paraffin test [were] pursued" in cases where cops claimed suspects violently resisted arrest. 



Independent autopsies on drug war victims also found that there was "no genuine police inquiry into the cause of death" on the part of the authorities. Death certificates and police examinations were found lacking as they did not record X-rays of victims or evidence of defensive wounds. 



Investigate PH pointed out that the finding has so far "not translated into changes in anti-drug policy and operations or placed accountability for the killings."



Lack of redress



The group also pointed to what it said was the persistent lack of redress for abuses by State agents, saying: "Police routinely cover-up the circumstances of killings in anti-drug operations, intimidate families and potential witnesses, and obstruct review of most killings by the Department of Justice."



Investigate PH also said that, on an institutional level, the approach to barring justice is two-pronged: on the ground, the friends and families of victims are intimidated and even threatened. Meanwhile, police leadership points to the lack of formal complaints as evidence that operations are done by the book.



Out of over 6,000 anti-drug killings acknowledged by official police data, the Philippine National Police has given the justice department records of 53 cases that its Internal Affairs Service has worked on.



"The Duterte government has ensured the lack of accountability for police failing to follow standard protocols in thousands of cases of anti-drug operation killings. The Ombudsman has accepted all these killings as part of 'regularity' in police operations. The higher courts have also rejected claims by victims’ relatives, in favor of the police," Investigate PH said. 



To recall, Investigate PH in its first report said that numerous and documented cases of abuse perpetrated by state forces have "become more institutionalized, orchestrated and entrenched" under the Duterte administration.



READ: Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves — global group



Illegal drugs cheaper than ever



Commissioners of the panel also criticized the Duterte administration's flagship anti-narcotics campaign for "failing to quell the trade in illegal drugs — its purported goal  — which continues to flow cheaper than ever."



In 2020, crystal methamphetamines or shabu was found to still be behind the most arrest and treatment admissions in the Philippines, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported. 



Citing figures from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dangerous Drugs Board, the UNODC said that shabu "remains the main drug of concern in the Philippines" with just a year left under the Duterte administration. 



According to the government's Real Numbers PH info campaign, 13,400 barangays are yet to be classified as "drug-free" out of 42,045. 



The president's landslide win in 2016 was founded on, among other things, ambitious promises of ending drugs and criminality within the first six months of his term. He later asked for a six-month extension that he also later failed to meet.  



READ: With a year left in Duterte's term, UNODC says shabu still a major problem in the Philippines





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yale University graduate student Joan Ongchoco is the first Filipino to receive the William James Prize in the United St...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization’s representative to the Philippines said the country is still not at low risk for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duque appeals to UN, WHO on COVID-19 vaccine supply for poor countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque appeals to UN, WHO on COVID-19 vaccine supply for poor countries


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We hope they will listen to the sentiment of low to middle-income countries where vaccines are still lacking," Health Secretary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10.9% of Filipinos have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine &mdash; official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10.9% of Filipinos have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — official


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
 A total of 12 million Filipinos have received at least one coronavirus shot since the government launched its inoculation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Investigate PH: 'Tokhang' template seen in killings of Filipino activists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investigate PH: 'Tokhang' template seen in killings of Filipino activists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Police and soldiers are now executing human rights defenders and political dissenters in a manner similar to extrajudicial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace saddened that Philippines tagged as one of 10 'worst countries' for workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace saddened that Philippines tagged as one of 10 'worst countries' for workers


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang was saddened by the Philippines' inclusion in an international trade union group's list of ten worst countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC partially OKs dismissed Sandigan Justice Ong's plea for judicial clemency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC partially OKs dismissed Sandigan Justice Ong's plea for judicial clemency


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has granted judicial clemency to dismissed Sandiganbayan Justice Gregory Ong who was found guilty in 2014...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stricter border controls needed to keep out Lambda variant &mdash; Duque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stricter border controls needed to keep out Lambda variant — Duque


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has yet to detect the presence of the Lambda variant, which is classified as a “variant of interest”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday clarified that it does not collect “immigration assistance” fees from foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with