Philippines logs new record-high 18,332 COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 18,332 new coronavirus cases in what became the highest daily rise for the Philippines since the pandemic hit.

Today's numbers pushed the country's total to 1,857,646. Active cases were up by 4,450 from the 125,900 on August 22. The Department of Health said three laboratories did not submit test results.

Active cases : 130,350 or 7.0% of the total

Recoveries : 13,794, bringing the number to 1,695,335

Deaths: 151, or now 31,961 in total

