Philippines logs new record-high 18,332 COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs new record-high 18,332 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 patients pictured inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 18,332 new coronavirus cases in what became the highest daily rise for the Philippines since the pandemic hit.



Today's numbers pushed the country's total to 1,857,646. Active cases were up by 4,450 from the 125,900 on August 22. The Department of Health said three laboratories did not submit test results.



    
	
  • Active cases: 130,350 or 7.0% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 13,794, bringing the number to 1,695,335
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 151, or now 31,961 in total
    • 




 






 



Delta community transmission



    
	
  • DOH said 466 more Filipinos contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19. It added it has now observed community transmission of the variant in Metro Manila and Calabarzon. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • A health official reiterated their warning against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients, after a similar reminder from the United States' Food and Drug Administration. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The government submitted to Congress its proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for next year. Included were P252.4 billion for the health sector, and P45.4 billion for procuring booster COVID-19 shots.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Local regulators have issued an emergency use authorization to the single-dose "Sputnik Light" COVID-19 vaccine.
    • 
	
    
	
  • In Metro Manila, some 43% or 7.35 million eligible individuals are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Local governments are confident to meet the target of 50% inoculated by end of the month.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the distribution of financial aid to households will continue despite areas' shift to modified enhanced community quarantine. 
