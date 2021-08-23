




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
MMC: Vaccination can 'easily' reach half of eligible NCR population by end-August
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 11:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MMC: Vaccination can 'easily' reach half of eligible NCR population by end-August
Residents stay inside their homes at a tenement building in Manila during the wee hours of Aug. 21, 2021 as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases placed Metro Manila under modified enhanced community quarantine starting August 21 until 31.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Some three-fourths of the target population in Metro Manila to reach herd immunity has received at least a first-dose vaccine as the Metro Manila Development Authority on Monday expressed confidence that it could easily reach half of its target population fully vaccinated by the end of the month. 



Citing data from the National Vaccine Operations Center, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos at a town hall Monday morning said that 75% of the eligible target population in Metro Manila to reach herd immunity has received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Sunday, August 22.





Metro Manila mayors are gunning to vaccine 9.8 million of Metro Manila's 14.2 million population, or 70%, to reach herd immunity. 



Vaccination numbers: These amount to 7,350,611 who have received their first dose, and 4,262,546 or 43% who are fully vaccinated out of the target 9.8 million or 70% of the total population to reach herd immunity. Exactly 11,613,157 vaccines have been administered in the capital region. 



"I think by the end of the month, easily we could reach 50 percent of the eligible population [fully] vaccinated in the NCR at the rate we're going. We're going to try to do that by the end of August," he said. 



"The way we [mayors] see things is there is already a light at the end of the tunnel. We just need to endure a little bit more. We don't know if these will go up or not."



Ayuda distribution: Abalos added that local governments in Metro Manila have distributed 75% of the ayuda funds from the national government on average. 



Under the guidelines released to local governments, Metro Manila's local chief executives have 15 days from the start—or until Wednesday, August 25—to complete the distribution of ayuda to their constituents.



Metro Manila is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of August, along with the provinces of Laguna and Bataan.



Two-week ECQ 'effective': According to Abalos, exactly 3,641 granular lockdowns have been tallied in Metro Manila. 



He added that some 2,381 contact tracers are in Metro Manila with the Department of Labor and Employment donating an extra 5,209 contact tracers whose contracts are expiring in the next two months. 



Earlier Sunday, the OCTA Research Group said that a downward trend in new cases may take shape within the coming weeks but would "require sustained efforts in pandemic management" over the next month.



That same day, the Department of Health also tallied the third-highest daily increase so far with 16,044 new cases. 



This brings the total cases in the country to 1.84 million, 125,900 of whom are still classified as active infections. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      DOH
                                                      ECQ
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      MECQ
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      MMDA
                                                      MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION
                                                      NCR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: ECQ worked, COVID-19 spread slows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: ECQ worked, COVID-19 spread slows


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research has found that the implementation of enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20 has slowed down COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You are not a horse or cow,' US FDA says in warning vs ivermectin for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You are not a horse or cow,' US FDA says in warning vs ivermectin for COVID-19


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The biggest hospitals and physicians organizations in the country are disengaging from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government to submit 2022 budget to Congress today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government to submit 2022 budget to Congress today


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economic managers led by the Department of Finance are expected to submit before the House of Representatives today the proposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants more health frontliners to get risk allowance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants more health frontliners to get risk allowance


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants more healthcare workers, who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, to receive special...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Ayuda distribution to continue amid recent shift to MECQ in some areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Ayuda distribution to continue amid recent shift to MECQ in some areas


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Though more people are now back to work, the Ayuda is a commitment of government and will continue to be distributed despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH cautions vs ivermectin use anew after US FDA warning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH cautions vs ivermectin use anew after US FDA warning


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"DOH is not recommending ivermectin and we continue to remind the public against its use," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lapid contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lapid contracts COVID-19


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lapid's chief of staff in a statement said he is currently receiving treatment at the Medical City Clark in Pampanga.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MECQ not for lack of ayuda &ndash; IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MECQ not for lack of ayuda – IATF


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles denied yesterday that the lack of funds for cash aid or ayuda forced the government to downgrade...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dialogue set between PhilHealth, hospitals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dialogue set between PhilHealth, hospitals


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chairperson of the committee on health of the House of Representatives has initiated a dialogue between the state-run...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with