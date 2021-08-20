Philippines seesÂ another 17,231 coronavirus infections in new record highÂ 

Philippines sees another 17,231 coronavirus infections in new record high

A barangay worker checks the temperature of residents queuing in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City for financial aid from the government on Aug. 16, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday reported 17,231 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,807,800.

This is the highest number of new cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record high of 15,310 recorded in April last year.

Active cases : 123,251 or 6.8% of the total

Recoveries : 5,595, pushing total to 1,653,351

Deaths: 317, bringing total to 31,198

Metro Manila to shift to MECQ; Unspent pandemic funds