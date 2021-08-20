Philippines seesÂ another 17,231 coronavirus infections in new record highÂ 

Philippines sees another 17,231 coronavirus infections in new record high
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday reported 17,231 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,807,800.
This is the highest number of new cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record high of 15,310 recorded in April last year.
Active cases: 123,251 or 6.8% of the total
Recoveries: 5,595, pushing total to 1,653,351
Deaths: 317, bringing total to 31,198
Metro Manila to shift to MECQ; Unspent pandemic funds
The government's pandemic task force last night voted to scale back restrictions in Metro Manila and Laguna, shifting both areas from Enhanced Community Quarantine to modified ECQ from August 21 to 31.
It also approved placing the province of Bataan under MECQ from August 23 until the month is out.
A refresher of the protocols implemented under MECQ can be found here.
- Over P2 billion allotted for COVID-19 supplies last year will have to be sent back to the national treasury because the Department of Budget and Management’s procurement service failed to spend it.
A shipment of 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived in the Philippines this morning.
While private companies will retain 21% of the shipment, the remaining 79% will be distributed to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and 38 local governments, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said.
