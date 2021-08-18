




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Metro Manila mayors to defer recommendation on quarantine status to IATF
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 5:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila mayors to defer recommendation on quarantine status to IATF
Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents while others wait their turn inside the Valenzuela City Astrodome Mega Vaccination Hub on Aug. 10, 2021 as the local government starts their night-shift inoculation to accommodate individuals who has no time to visit during daytime due to work schedules.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:56 p.m.) — Metro Manila mayors decided to withhold their recommendation on the next quarantine status and will instead defer the decision to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Metro Manila Development Authority said. 



Speaking to reporters at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos added that while the prohibition on outdoor exercises is set to expire by August 20, mayors have not yet discussed whether or not they will retain the Metro Manila curfew.





Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine on August 6 until Friday, August 20, in an attempt to curb the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. 



"Cases are still high and hospitals are still full. But Metro Manila is still more protected compared to before," Abalos said in mixed English and Filipino, citing the continuing vaccination efforts in the capital region. 



"We listen first to the positions from the health and economic [sides]...and anyway, the position of the mayors is always recommendatory to the IATF."



The Metro Manila Council's stand, which is informed by health and economy experts at their weekly meetings, runs contrary to that of infectious diseases specialist and IATF adviser Dr. Edsel Salvaña, who claimed that "right now we are still able to get people in [hospitals.]"



Although they are purely recommendatory in nature and thus not binding in any way, the recommendations of the Metro Manila Council have historically been mirrored by the coronavirus task force and later approved by President Rodrigo Duterte at his nightly "talks".



Abalos said that Metro Manila's mayors would stick by a number of commitments they agreed on during their meeting. 



"One, we won't stop vaccinating. Number two, we will make sure that our testing is complete. Three, our isolation facilities, we count how much free space we have every day," he said. 



Abalos also claimed that critical cases have substantially lessened compared to the last enhanced community quarantine hoisted over Metro Manila. 



As of August 16, 10,716,042 total doses have been administered throughout Metro Manila. However, the vaccination programs of the capital region's 17 cities continue to rely on the often unstable vaccine supply handed to them by the IATF and the national government.



"We have to weigh both economic and health factors in our decision. We deem it best to leave the decision to the wisdom and judgement of the IATF,” Abalos said.



“Whatever the decision of the IATF will be, the mayors committed to continue doubling up their vaccination efforts. Stricter implementation of health protocols and comprehensive testing and contact tracing will also be continuously imposed."



'Ayuda' status still unsure moving forward



The MMDA chief, however, added that local chief executives were unsure about the status of the cash aid rollout for poor families affected by the pandemic. 



This comes as the Department of the Interior and Local Government disclosed earlier Wednesday that less than half of the P11.2 billion ayuda funds have been released to poor families in Metro Manila with just one week left for local governments to complete the distribution.



"These ayuda funds are given by the national government...but we don't know what the decision of the IATF. The ayuda is a big issue to them. But they have said they're having difficulties with it right now," he said. 



READ: 40.6% of 'ayuda' for Metro Manila already distributed, DILG says



To recall, the distribution of aid for the poor was delayed from the start as the ECQ was hoisted in Metro Manila on August 6. The aid rollout only began five days later. 



"If it's MECQ, then we're looking at a granular lockdown...In truth, the supply of vaccines is still okay right now."



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.78 million coronavirus infections in the country, 105,151 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



 



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ECQ
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      MMDA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 House panel oks absolute divorce bill
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House panel oks absolute divorce bill


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A House panel yesterday approved a bill allowing absolute divorce in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No strings attached to China jabs, except&hellip;&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No strings attached to China jabs, except…’


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are no strings attached to China’s donation of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, “except that their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH execs try to shift blame during House briefing on audit findings                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH execs try to shift blame during House briefing on audit findings


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officials of the Department of Health engaged in finger pointing at the House inquiry on the Commission on Audit’s findings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo Rep. Garin says she has COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo Rep. Garin says she has COVID-19


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Health Secretary and incumbent Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo) announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec rejects extension of registration period; OKs longer hours, additional days for voter sign-ups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec rejects extension of registration period; OKs longer hours, additional days for voter sign-ups


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Voter registration will end on September 30, but those who wish to participate in the 2022 national polls are given longer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ateneo forgoes admission test anew due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ateneo forgoes admission test anew due to COVID-19


                              

                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"This is still due to the prevailing health emergency that will prevent the effective and safe administration of the entrance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator asks: Shouldn't Duque be suspended over DOH 'deficiencies'?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator asks: Shouldn't Duque be suspended over DOH 'deficiencies'?


                              

                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday sought Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's suspension after state auditors flagged "deficiencies"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH told: Respond to audit findings instead of criticizing auditors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH told: Respond to audit findings instead of criticizing auditors


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health should explain the deficiencies the Commission on Audit found and not criticize state auditors for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Abueva, UP president who signed '89 accord with DND, dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jose Abueva, UP president who signed '89 accord with DND, dies


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Jose Abueva died on Wednesday at age 93. As UP president, he signed the crucial UP-DND Accord of 1989 barring state forces'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Digital vaccination certificates out next month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Digital vaccination certificates out next month


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The lack of uniform standards for authenticating vaccine certificates has stalled the processing of the employment documents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with