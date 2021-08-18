Philippines reports 11,085 new COVID-19 cases
August 18, 2021 | 4:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 11,085 new coronavirus cases, the eight straight day of seeing five-digit additional infections.
Today's numbers pushed the country's total to 1,776,495. The Department of Health said the figures came without testing results from nine laboratories.
- Active cases: 105,151 or 5.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 11,628, bringing the number to 1,640,721
- Deaths: 161, or now 30,623 in total
Vaccinations moving 'slow' — poll
- The Department of the Interior and Local Government reported that over P4.5 billion have been distributed to individuals affected by the hard lockdown in Metro Manila.
- A Social Weather Stations survey suggested that 50% of Filipinos find the government's COVID-19 inoculation program as slow, while 29% have no access to vaccination sites.
- Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said DOH underspent some P24 billion intended for its pandemic response.
- The Commission on Elections rejected calls to extend voter registration for the 2022 polls, as sign ups are suspended in areas under COVID-19 hard lockdown. It granted, however, longer hours and registrations on Saturdays and holidays.
- The Philippine National Police said it will probe an alleged beach party attended by some politicians last month in Camotes Island in Cebu.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended