Philippines reports 11,085 new COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 4:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines reports 11,085 new COVID-19 cases
Valenzuela City residents wait their turn on August 10 to get their COVID-19 jabs as the local government began its night shift inoculation program
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 11,085 new coronavirus cases, the eight straight day of seeing five-digit additional infections. 



Today's numbers pushed the country's total to 1,776,495. The Department of Health said the figures came without testing results from nine laboratories.



    
	
  • Active cases: 105,151 or 5.9% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 11,628, bringing the number to 1,640,721
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 161, or now 30,623 in total
    • 




Vaccinations moving 'slow' — poll



    
	
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government reported that over P4.5 billion have been distributed to individuals affected by the hard lockdown in Metro Manila. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • A Social Weather Stations survey suggested that 50% of Filipinos find the government's COVID-19 inoculation program as slow, while 29% have no access to vaccination sites. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said DOH underspent some P24 billion intended for its pandemic response. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Commission on Elections rejected calls to extend voter registration for the 2022 polls, as sign ups are suspended in areas under COVID-19 hard lockdown. It granted, however, longer hours and registrations on Saturdays and holidays.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippine National Police said it will probe an alleged beach party attended by some politicians last month in Camotes Island in Cebu. 
    
	 
