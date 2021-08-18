Philippines reports 11,085 new COVID-19 cases

Valenzuela City residents wait their turn on August 10 to get their COVID-19 jabs as the local government began its night shift inoculation program

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 11,085 new coronavirus cases, the eight straight day of seeing five-digit additional infections.

Today's numbers pushed the country's total to 1,776,495. The Department of Health said the figures came without testing results from nine laboratories.

Active cases : 105,151 or 5.9% of the total

Recoveries : 11,628, bringing the number to 1,640,721

Deaths: 161, or now 30,623 in total

Vaccinations moving 'slow' — poll