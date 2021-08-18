



































































 




   







   















PNP orders probe into politicians' alleged Cebu beach party
                        

                           
PNP orders probe into politicians' alleged Cebu beach party
This February 2021 photo shows tourists in Boracay. 
Malay Municipal Tourism Office / Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, tasked the Cebu Provincial Police Office to look into an alleged beach party attended by some politicians held last month in Camotes Island. 



“We will abide by the directive [to] investigate the said gathering which may have violated minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols and could have been a super spreader event,” Eleazar said. 





“I am directing the local police to closely look into the evidence and coordinate with the LGU regarding the incident."



He did not mention who the politicians in question were. 



Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said that his department received information about the party, which took place last July 10, from an anonymous complainant. 



From Interaksyon: Satire page throws shade at ‘rich kids’ of Cebu amid quarantine violations during weekend party



Uploaded videos of the beach party showed the guests seemingly completely disregarding minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols. 



Eleazar encouraged the public to continue reporting to authorities violations of minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols. 



“This incident was just reported by a concerned citizen. We urge the public to continue reporting to authorities incidents where minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols are violated,” Eleazar said.



The PNP chief in his statement also "assured" the public that politicians are not exempted from abiding by pandemic restrictions. 



However, a number of politicians and government officials have been cleared over well-documented quarantine violations, including former PNP chief Debold Sinas, who Eleazar replaced.



The Quezon City Police District also "cleared" QC councilor Franz Pumaren for his food distribution activity in Brgy. Old Balara that attracted over 6,000 residents, claiming there were no quarantine violations. 



READ: Whatever happened to: Quarantine violators in Philippine government


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

