DOH: PhilHealth COVID-19 home care package ready soon
Fire volunteers spray disinfectant on the streets and houses as part of the disinfection and sterilization process by the local government against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in Mandaluyong City on March 13, 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is finalizing its home care package for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, the Department of Health said Wednesday.



The DOH said the circular for the home care package—which will contain vitamins, paracetamol, face masks and shields, thermometer, and disinfection supplies—will be published by the end of August.





“PhilHealth is also in coordination with the DILG for the orientation of [Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams] nationwide this month in preparation for the package’s rollout,” it said.



In April, the department said it was developing a home care package for COVID-19 patients, which will have a financing mechanism, to help decongest hospitals. The package will also be linked with processes such as telemedicine, and the triaging system of local government units and the One Hospital Command Center.



The continued increase in COVID-19 infections is beginning to overwhelm hospitals in the country. Authorities have been urging hospitals to admit only severe COVID-19 patients as asymptomatic cases or those experiencing mild symptoms can isolate at home or be treated in smaller facilities.



In a briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged the public to have a thermometer, pulse oximeter and medicines in their homes.



But she cautioned against taking antibiotics without a prescription and buying oxygen tanks unless needed.



The Philippines reported 12,021 additional infections Wednesday, bringing the caseload to over 1.68 million. Of the total, 4.8% are active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

