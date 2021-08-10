Cops reminded: Follow protocols on quarantine arrests

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police reminded all police units and personnel to strictly follow the guidelines and procedures in arresting quarantine and health protocol violators.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, issued the reminder after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra called on law enforcers to observe protocols when making apprehensions in areas placed under enhanced community quarantine.

As it currently stands, the PNP has signalled its intent to sue 353 quarantine violators for breaching curfew hours since the start of the ECQ.

Eleazar assured the public that police personnel "will always abide by the rule of law in arresting or apprehending violators."

"I make sure that our police will follow the guidelines signed by the DOJ and DILG regarding the handling of incidents of health protocol violations," Eleazar said. "The police will also strictly follow the ordinances."

Over 20,000 quarantine violators have been recorded by the Philippine National Police since the imposition of the ECQ.

Arrests of quarantine violators were hit by critics earlier in the coronavirus-induced community quarantines after they eventually led to the congestion of detention facilities.

The Department of Justice earlier voiced its preference for imposing community service on quarantine violators but immediately took this back after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered police to begin arresting violators anew.

Abuse and other human rights violations by cops enforcing quarantine rules has been well-documented over the coronavirus-induced community quarantines, many of which were denied by police and ultimately went unsolved.

What do the rules say?

To recall, in June, over a year into quarantine, the DOJ and the DILG signed internal guidelines for law enforcers and government agencies in handling health protocol violations amid the community quarantine.

The joint memorandum circular clarified the roles of concerned government agencies in managing the arrests of quarantine violators.

Under the guidelines, the PNP "shall strictly observe, at all times, the rules of criminal procedure, particularly the rule on warrantless arrests, and relevant police protocols in the enforcement of the guidelines."

The DILG is instructed in the document to hold accountable local government officials "who fail to implement and enforce all applicable guidelines issued by the president."

Local governments are also mandated to "identify and designate appropriate places that shall serve as holding areas" for anyone detained for violating health protocols.

“The PNP will immediately hold accountable the police who go too far or abuse the implementation of the guidelines. It is important that our police exercise maximum tolerance and courtesy in visiting quarantine violators," Eleazar said.

“What we continue to ask the public for is their understanding of our duty to enforce the law. Let's work together to stop the increase in COVID-19 cases."

Other cases of abuse by police still pending resolution

Though the PNP takes action in cases of high-profile killings perpetrated by cops, it continues to drag its feet in the alleged murders of activists and other lower-profile cases involving police.

Police leadership then points to past cases as proof that lapses on the part of cops are "promptly addressed," but continue to deny what critics say is a culture of violence and impunity within the police organization.

In most cases of police abuse, Eleazar routinely appeals to the public to let the investigations take their course before making conclusions on the incidents.

Late July saw two activists in Albay shot dead by cops after the two were found spraying protest graffiti on a wall. Cops claimed they were armed and fought back. Rights groups said they didn't need guns to spray protest art.

Less than a week later, Buenavista Municipal police gunned down a woodchopper in front of his son, claiming he attacked them with a bolo knife.

