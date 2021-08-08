




































































 




   







   















Philippines adds 9,671 more COVID-19 cases
Residents flock to the Marikina Public Market to buy fresh produce on Aug. 7, 2021. Under IATF guidelines, only authorized persons outside of residence will be allowed to go out, including one member per family to buy food and other essential goods.
                            (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2021 - 4:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 9,671 new coronavirus cases to push the country's total to 1,658,916.



This marks the fourth straight day of officials reporting over 8,000 additional infections. New deaths today were also the highest since April 9.



DOH said all laboratories submitted screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 77,516 or 4.7% of the total
  • Recoveries: 8,079, bringing the number to 1,552,278
  • Deaths: 287, or now 29,122 in total
'Ayuda' out soon, and a call for better messaging



    
	
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Metro Manila cities may begin distributing cash aid for families affected by the hard lockdown by next week.
  • Vice President Leni Robredo urged caution in making statements that may stir panic among the public. She said this after crowds overwhelmed COVID-19 vaccination sites last week following rumors of "no ayuda, no bakuna."
  • Two days into the stricter lockdown, the Philippine National Police said it recorded over 20,000 quarantine "violators," 353 of whom will be charged for breaching curfew. 
  • Two village chiefs in Quezon City were told to explain reports that they required COVID-19 vaccination cards from their constituents who asked for new quarantine passes. 
