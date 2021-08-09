




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
House vows Increased budget for sports
“Of course, the tax law is good, but we need to invest in our athletes before they win. That’s the way to get more podium finishes. They need help during training, not after they win,” Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, chairman of the House ways and means committee, said.
STAR/Boy Santos, file

                     

                        

                           
House vows Increased budget for sports

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Following the Philippines’ historic medal finish in the Tokyo Olympics with one bronze, two silver and the country’s first gold in 97 years, leaders in Congress gave assurance yesterday that the budget for sports next year will increase substantially.



“Of course, the tax law is good, but we need to invest in our athletes before they win. That’s the way to get more podium finishes. They need help during training, not after they win,” Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, chairman of the House ways and means committee, said.



“So, of course it makes a difference, and it really makes the case for strong investment in our athletes,” he added.



Salceda credited the Duterte administration’s investment in the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for helping carry the country’s athletes to the Olympic podium, calling it a “game changer.”



“The administration really upped the game on this front,” he said, citing the POC’s P944-million budget this year which is four times bigger than in past Olympic years.



“Under past presidents, we budgeted only around P230 to P260 million to the POC during Olympics. Certainly, this was the case during the past two administrations. In fact, even GMA gave higher budgets to the POC than under P-Noy,” Salceda said, referring to past presidents Gloria Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III.



House officials led by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and Deputy Speakers Mikee Romero and Rufus Rodriguez extended their warmest congratulations to the Filipino athletes who won in Tokyo.



Earlier, House Resolution 1981 – introduced by Velasco, Romualdez and Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano – was adopted by the lower chamber to institutionalize the Congressional Medal of Excellence for national athletes who win a gold medal in the Olympics.



Romero, himself an athlete, personally handed over a check for P3 million as incentive to gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz. He also promised silver medalist Nesthy Petecio P2 million as soon as the boxer returns from Japan.



“It’s an expression of our appreciation for the pride and honor they have brought to the country, and their sacrifices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which made their victory doubly hard to achieve,” the president of the Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc. stressed.



For his part, Rodriguez filed a resolution urging the House to commend and congratulate silver medalist in boxing Carlo Paalam, who also hails from the lawmaker’s hometown of Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao.



“Paalam has brought pride and joy to the Philippines,” he stated in his resolution, noting the boxer’s rise from being a scavenger in Cagayan de Oro City to a world-class athlete.



Praises from Palace



Yesterday, Malacañang also congratulated all the Filipino athletes who participated in the quadrennial games, calling this Philippine delegation the “best performing one in our history.”



Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo said the Philippine delegation of 19 athletes showed that more than 20 percent of them could achieve a podium finish.



“This, aside from others who were able to break our country’s records in the sport which they participated in,” Panelo said in a statement.



He particularly praised weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, whom he had included in the so-called “oust Duterte matrix” in 2019, for clinching the country’s first-ever Olympic gold this year. Earlier, Diaz said she had forgiven Panelo over that unfounded accusation.



The presidential adviser also congratulated Petecio and Paalam, as well as, fellow boxer Eumir Marcial for clinching the bronze. “Truly, boxing is one of the sports Filipinos greatly excel in,” he said.



The Palace likewise commended golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan as well as pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.



PAGCOR support



Joining the celebration is the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), one of the main funding sources of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).



From 2016 up to June 2021, the state-run gaming firm remitted a total of P7.37 billion to the PSC.



Pagcor chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo said the agency believes in the talent, determination and grit of Filipino athletes, keeping the firm committed to its mandate to support them by virtue of Republic Acts 6847 (which created the PSC) and 10699 (National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act).



As such, Pagcor contributed P276.23 million as awards to athlete-medalists; P842.5 million to refurbish key sports structures; P1 billion for the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in 2019, among others.



Even with the pandemic, it remitted P712.38 million to the PSC in 2020 and P354.04 million in the first half of 2021.



Caritas fund



Caritas Philippines, in honor of all the Filipino athletes who inspired the nation during their stint in the Olympics, has set up a P66.5 million educational assistance fund for academically challenged junior high school students.



Fr. Antonio Labiao, executive secretary of Caritas, explained that the educational assistance covers support to online learning and other school fees, tutorial services and training.



“As part of our Alay Kapwa Legacy Stewardship Program, we aim to provide at least 525 impoverished children with equal access to primary and secondary education, and skills enhancement opportunities. We need to invest in the education of our youth if we want more gold medals, better government and next-generation leaders,” Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, Caritas national director, said.



“At a time when the struggle is real for the 45 percent of Filipinos who consider themselves borderline food-poor, our athletes have become our beacons of hope and source of inspiration,” Bagaforo said. – Helen Flores, Rainier Allan Ronda, Evelyn Macairan


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUDGET
                                                      SPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines adds 9,671 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines adds 9,671 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday reported 9,671 new coronavirus cases to push the country's total to 1,668,916.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robredo said Lacson's proposal was to agree to a certain time to withdraw their candidacy and support whoever has a better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 326,400 more Moderna doses reach Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
326,400 more Moderna doses reach Philippines


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Of the newly arrived doses, some 224,400 will go to government while 102,000 will go to the Razon-led International Container...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to investigate disinformation blamed for huge crowds at vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to investigate disinformation blamed for huge crowds at vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We are already looking into this and part of it is to trace the identity of the source of disinformation on vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
People who have non-emergency medical appointments are prohibited from crossing inter-city borders in Metro Manila during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators to scrutinize ballooning foreign debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators to scrutinize ballooning foreign debt


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Senators are determined to hold executive sessions when the chamber tackles the P5.024-trillion budget proposal for 2022 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US vows continued presence in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US vows continued presence in South China Sea


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The US will continue to operate in the South China Sea to ensure prosperity for all nations in the region, the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bangsamoro region gets first female regional prosecutor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bangsamoro region gets first female regional prosecutor


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local communities were elated with the appointment of lawyer Rohairah Ampuan Lao as the first ever female regional prosecutor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOST-funded clinical trials on VCO vs COVID-19 underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOST-funded clinical trials on VCO vs COVID-19 underway


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Clinical trials on virgin coconut oil as treatment for COVID-19 are well underway with the enrollment of 77 COVID-19 patients...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Poe seeks probe on impact of pandemic on MSMEs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poe seeks probe on impact of pandemic on MSMEs


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Grace Poe is urging the Senate to assess the impact of community quarantine protocols on micro, small and medium enterprises...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with