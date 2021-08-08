




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Robredo cautions vs remarks that stir panic after crowds overwhelm vaccination sites
Individuals hoping to get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine flock to a mall in Antipolo City on Aug. 5, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Robredo cautions vs remarks that stir panic after crowds overwhelm vaccination sites

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2021 - 1:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After crowds overhelmed vaccination centers in parts of Metro Manila, Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday warned against statements that may mislead the public and cause panic.



This week saw reports of long queues in the City of Manila, Las Piñas, and Antipolo last week to get the jabs, where physical distancing was no longer followed. 





Some people interviewed at the sites said they feared that only vaccinated individuals would get cash aid from the government during the hard lockdown. Others believed that only those with shots would be allowed to go to work. 



"The lesson is we should be careful in what we say especially when it can compromise our people's health," Robredo told DZXL in Filipino.



Administration officials on the day people flocked to inoculation sites scrambled to dispel the rumors, and to pin the blame on "fake news" — a term commonly used by government officials and agencies to refer to disinformation and misinformation as well as to narratives they do not like.



Officials did not comment on remarks by President Rodrigo Duterte, whose off-script comments have been known to stir confusion in his years in office.



The president, in his July 28 public address, said he will ask cops to escort those unwilling to be vaccinated back to their homes. 



In June, he also threatened jail time for those who refuse to get the jabs amid vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines. 



While Robredo did not mention names, she referenced to the said remarks in her radio show. "When these things cause panic, people's response will really be different."



'They should have a Viber thread'



She added how a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the government's messaging remains unclear.



"The running joke is we hope they talk with each other first before making pronouncements," Robredo said in Filipino. "We have been saying this since last year for them to have a Viber thread first."



The vice president cited how the Philippine National Police took back a policy prohibiting the fetching and driving of essential workers by persons not allowed outside their homes during the hard lockdown in Metro Manila. The policy was withdrawn after a day because of backlash from the public and from government officials.



"Announcing anything that was not discussed well by key people should not be allowed," Robredo added.



The government placed the capital region under Enhanced Community Quarantine again until Aug. 20 due to a new surge in COVID-19 cases. 



Experts have attributed the uptick in infections to the highly transmissible Delta variant, the impact of which the Department of Health has said is now being felt across the country.



Health authorities have also sought to remind the public that vaccinations will continue during the two-week ECQ. 



Individuals would have to go through registration process from their local governments, while only senior citizens are allowed to avail of walk-ins. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH: 3 of 6 infected kids &lsquo;critical&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH: 3 of 6 infected kids ‘critical’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three of the six children who were admitted to the Philippine General Hospital for COVID-19 are “critical,” an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila starts 24/7 vaccination service
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila starts 24/7 vaccination service


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government will start its 24-hour, seven days a week vaccination program in three public elementary schools...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NEDA revises projected lockdown losses to P150 billion a week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NEDA revises projected lockdown losses to P150 billion a week


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy will lose at least P150 billion per week as Metro Manila and other areas are placed under the strictest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Flagged COVID-19 funds already explained &ndash; DOT chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flagged COVID-19 funds already explained – DOT chief


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism has reiterated that all the recommendations of the Commission on Audit on the supposed low utilization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Revival of cancelled infrastructure projects seen in 2022 budget
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Revival of cancelled infrastructure projects seen in 2022 budget


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The national budget for next year is expected to include infrastructure projects cancelled last year due to the shift in government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ayuda' distribution may start next week as agencies issue rules
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ayuda' distribution may start next week as agencies issue rules


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“The target beneficiaries of these Ayuda in NCR are the low-income individuals and families identified by the LGUs,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robredo said Lacson's proposal was to agree to a certain time to withdraw their candidacy and support whoever has a better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP records 20k quarantine 'violators' since start of ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP records 20k quarantine 'violators' since start of ECQ


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Once again, we demand the discipline and cooperation of every citizen so that our current situation does not worsen."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
People who have non-emergency medical appointments are prohibited from crossing inter-city borders in Metro Manila during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs set to give out cash aid this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs set to give out cash aid this week


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The distribution of P10.8 billion in cash assistance or ayuda among residents of Metro Manila will begin by the middle of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with