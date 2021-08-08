Robredo cautions vs remarks that stir panic after crowds overwhelm vaccination sites

MANILA, Philippines — After crowds overhelmed vaccination centers in parts of Metro Manila, Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday warned against statements that may mislead the public and cause panic.

This week saw reports of long queues in the City of Manila, Las Piñas, and Antipolo last week to get the jabs, where physical distancing was no longer followed.

Related Stories DILG refutes rumors on vaccination status, cash aid

Some people interviewed at the sites said they feared that only vaccinated individuals would get cash aid from the government during the hard lockdown. Others believed that only those with shots would be allowed to go to work.

"The lesson is we should be careful in what we say especially when it can compromise our people's health," Robredo told DZXL in Filipino.

Administration officials on the day people flocked to inoculation sites scrambled to dispel the rumors, and to pin the blame on "fake news" — a term commonly used by government officials and agencies to refer to disinformation and misinformation as well as to narratives they do not like.

Officials did not comment on remarks by President Rodrigo Duterte, whose off-script comments have been known to stir confusion in his years in office.

The president, in his July 28 public address, said he will ask cops to escort those unwilling to be vaccinated back to their homes.

In June, he also threatened jail time for those who refuse to get the jabs amid vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines.

While Robredo did not mention names, she referenced to the said remarks in her radio show. "When these things cause panic, people's response will really be different."

'They should have a Viber thread'

She added how a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the government's messaging remains unclear.

"The running joke is we hope they talk with each other first before making pronouncements," Robredo said in Filipino. "We have been saying this since last year for them to have a Viber thread first."

The vice president cited how the Philippine National Police took back a policy prohibiting the fetching and driving of essential workers by persons not allowed outside their homes during the hard lockdown in Metro Manila. The policy was withdrawn after a day because of backlash from the public and from government officials.

"Announcing anything that was not discussed well by key people should not be allowed," Robredo added.

The government placed the capital region under Enhanced Community Quarantine again until Aug. 20 due to a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Experts have attributed the uptick in infections to the highly transmissible Delta variant, the impact of which the Department of Health has said is now being felt across the country.

Health authorities have also sought to remind the public that vaccinations will continue during the two-week ECQ.

Individuals would have to go through registration process from their local governments, while only senior citizens are allowed to avail of walk-ins.