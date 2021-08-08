'Ayuda' distribution may start next week as agencies issue rules

MANILA, Philippines — Three departments have issued joint implementing guidelines governing the release and distribution of cash or material aid amid the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila that started Friday.

According to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, this means that Metro Manila cities may begin the distribution of the ayuda next week after making the necessary preparations.

He added that LGUs have 15 days to manage the distribution of the financial assistance but said the period may be extended upon request.

Joint Memorandum Circular No. 3 by the Interior, Social Welfare, and Defense departments tasked local governments in the capital region, under the supervision of the DILG, to release financial assistance to their constituents.

The national government announced the rollout of financial assistance of P1,000 per low-income individual with a maximum of P4,000 per low-income family who are affected by the implementation of ECQ.

Despite early calls for aid for the poor, the final implementing guidelines were only signed after ECQ was actually implemented. In the days leading up to the ECQ, government officials were unclear on where the funds for cash aid would come from.

"The target beneficiaries of these Ayuda in NCR are the low-income individuals and families identified by the LGUs, who are physically residing, permanently or temporarily, or present in the city or municipality under ECQ, at the time of the ECQ declaration," he said.

Año said that the DSWD shall provide technical assistance to the LGUs while the DILG shall monitor or supervise the management and distribution of the financial assistance by the LGUs.

The DILG chief added that each local chief executive is mandated to create its own Grievance and Appeals Committee to address complaints or grievances coming from constituents.

Similar committees may also be formed at the barangay level, he said.

The DILG also directed the Philippine National Police to provide security assistance to the LGU personnel in charge of the distribution of financial assistance to "provide security, sustain peace, and help maintain public order most especially in the actual distribution of the assistance."

The last iteration of ECQ in Metro Manila also saw poor families receiving P1,000 in kind or cash from the government, an amount progressive groups said was grossly insufficient at the time.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.64 million coronavirus infections in the country, 76,063 of whom are still classified as active cases.