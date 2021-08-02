




































































 




   







   















PGH reports 'consistent' rise in COVID-19 admissions in past 10 days
This undated file photo shows the Philippine General Hospital in Manila
The STAR

                     

                        

                           
PGH reports 'consistent' rise in COVID-19 admissions in past 10 days

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 2:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine General Hospital, the country’s biggest COVID-19 referral center, has been seeing a “consistent” increase in the number of coronavirus patients, its spokesperson said Monday.



Patient admissions to PGH are on the rise with 143 on Sunday from around 100 patients on July 12, PGH spokesperson Jonas del Rosario said Monday on DZMM TeleRadyo.





"Admissions have been increasing since last week. For the last 10 days, our admissions have been consistently going up," Del Rosario said in Filipino.



“Two days ago, there were only 125 patients. But yesterday, there were already 143,” he added.



PGH has a COVID-19 bed capacity of 250, and 57% have been so far occupied.



Del Rosario also said the hospital’s oxygen supply remains sufficient.



‘Increasing utilization’



In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the national healthcare utilization rate stood at 50%



But she noted that Metro Manila and other areas “are exhibiting already increasing health care utilization rate.”



The DOH official said 240 additional intensive care unit beds will be set up in the Lung Center of the Philippines, National Center for Mental Health, East Avenue Medical Center, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center.



Thousands of ICU and isolation beds have been also added across the country.



Vergeire also said that authorities have been pre-positioning medicine and oxygen supplies, and procuring other logistical needs.



Metro Manila will return to enhanced community quarantine—the strictest form of lockdown—from August 6 to 20 to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and prevent the country’s health system from being overloaded.



The DOH reported over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for three straight days. To date, the Philippines has so far recorded 1.59 million COVID-19 infections, of which 4% were active.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

