Philippines sees 55 more Delta variant cases, total climbs to 119
This undated photo shows civilians in face mask crossing the pedestrian lane
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Sunday detected 55 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 to bring the country's total to 119.



The Department of Health said 37 of these are local cases, while 17 are returning Filipinos from abroad. 





Officials are still identifying if the last one remaining is a local case or an individual from overseas.



DOH added that, from the new local cases, 14 are from Calabarzon while eight are from Northern Mindanao. 



Six, meanwhile, had indicated address in Metro Manila, another six in Central Luzon, two in Davao Region and one in Ilocos Region. 



The health agency also reported that one of the additional cases has died. This brings the count of fatalities to four. 



All 54 have since been tagged as recovered, with 12 active cases remaining. 



The detection of more Delta cases comes as authorities officially declared local transmission of the variant at home. 



DOH attributed the consecutive release of genome sequencing results in the past week to more resources for biosurveillance. 



"Samples with more recent collection dates and those from areas with spikes were prioritized to determine the presence and spread of these variants in these areas," it said.



Apart from Delta infections, the Philippines also saw 179 new cases of the Beta, or the variant first detected in South Africa. 



 






 



There were also 94 more cases of the Alpha, or that first seen in the United Kingdom, as well as nine of the P.3, the homegrown since downgraded to variants "under alerts for monitoring." 



"With the establishment of the local transmission of the Delta variant, we need a swifter implementation of our response strategies," authorities said.



DOH also urged local governments to immediately contain observed increase in COVID-19 cases through granular lockdowns and stronger implementation of detection and isolation protocols.



The government has moved to place Metro Manila under a stricter general community quarantine along with four areas until end of the month following the development. 


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 25, 2021 - 5:11pm                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 25, 2021 - 5:11pm                              


                              
The Philippines reports 55 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.



This brings the total count to 119. Of the new infections, 37 are local cases and 17 are returning Filipinos from overseas.



DOH says 14 of the local cases are from Calabarzon, eight from Northern Mindanao, while six had indicated address in Metro Manila, six in Central Luzon, two from Davao Region and one from Ilocos Region.  — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 24, 2021 - 12:46pm                              


                              
Health officials report 17 more Delta variant cases detected, including 12 local cases.



Eleven Alpha variant cases and 13 Beta variant cases also sequenced.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:21pm                              


                              
The Department of Health detects two new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines.



They are OFWs with travel history from Saudi Arabia who returned to the Philippines on May 29, and have since recovered.



Health authorities also report 132 more cases of the Alpha variant, 119 of the Beta, and 3 of the Theta. — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 10:40am                              


                              
Australia's largest city Sydney is on a two-week lockdown to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lift restrictions despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.



Britain's health minister meanwhile resigns after revelations that he had broken the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
