




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
â€˜Last big push:â€™ Velasco rallies House to pass priority bills on last leg of 18th Congress
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco addresses House lawmakers during the opening of the chamber's third regular session.
RTVM

                     

                        

                           
‘Last big push:’ Velasco rallies House to pass priority bills on last leg of 18th Congress

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 11:37am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As Congress enters its final leg, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco rallied House lawmakers to pass proposed laws he identified as the chamber’s priorities, including measures that address the country’s economic and health woes as the pandemic rages on.



“As we enter the final year of our present term in Congress, it is time for that one last big push,” Velasco said in his address during the opening of the House’s third regular session.





Among the House’s priority bills is the Health Procurement and Stockpiling Act, which will allow the Department of Health to stockpile, conserve and facilitate the supply and distribution of pharmaceuticals and vaccines for public health emergencies.



Also included in the House’s priority for this session is the creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



These three measures are pending on third and final reading.



Meanwhile, Velasco said the House is awaiting action from the Senate on the proposed amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Foreign Investments Act, the Public Service Act, and the proposals to tax Philippine offshore gaming operators and online cockfighting.



2022 budget



Also among the House’s priorities is the passage of the 2022 national budget, which Velasco said should be scrutinized, especially in light of the continuing pandemic. 



House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez earlier said that they aim to pass the budget before the filing of candidacies in October.



It remains to be seen, however, whether the House can pass all these before its members’ terms end in June 2022 as they typically get busy with campaigning for their respective electoral bids during this leg, resulting in absences in Congress which hampers the passage of legislation.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      LORD ALLAN VELASCO
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called for the United Kingdom’s “overdue” review and reconsideration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte's siexth and final State of the Nation Address.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to LGUs: Set &lsquo;more sane&rsquo; vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to LGUs: Set ‘more sane’ vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has urged local governments to come up with “more sane” ways to administer COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration has denied underspending funds intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos want Duterte to discuss jobs, economy in final SONA &mdash; Pulse Asia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos want Duterte to discuss jobs, economy in final SONA — Pulse Asia


                              

                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Pulse Asia polled 2,400 adult Filipinos from June 7 to 16 and asked the question: “What would you like for President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Against the grain and against the tide, the Catholic Church in the Philippines endured Duterte's ire, his insults and even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 200k affected by monsoon rains &mdash; NDRRMC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 200k affected by monsoon rains — NDRRMC


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The southwest monsoon or “habagat” enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, which exited the Philippine area of responsibility...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Education sector sees more subsidies, shrinking freedom for students
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Education sector sees more subsidies, shrinking freedom for students


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
From distance learning to red-tagging, here are some of the things education stakeholders faced in President Rodrigo Duterte's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate to prioritize passage of economic measures, creation of OFW department
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate to prioritize passage of economic measures, creation of OFW department


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate of the 18th Congress on Monday opened its third regular session with 14 of its members physically present...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with