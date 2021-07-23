




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Creation of virology institute, center for disease control among House priorities
The Pasig City government starts vaccinating Pfizer vaccine for the persons with disability and with comorbidities at Pasig Sports Center on July 17, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Creation of virology institute, center for disease control among House priorities

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 10:05am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bills creating the Philippine Virology Institute and the Philippine Center for Disease Control are among the House of Representatives’ priority measures for its third regular session, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Friday.



The two measures, which were responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, have both been approved on second reading and are up for approval on third and final reading.





The Philippine Virology Institute is envisioned as the premier research and development institution in the field of virology, while the Philippine Center for Disease Control is imagined to be the country’s principal health protection agency that would prevent, protect and manage the spread of diseases and other health threats here and abroad.



Apart from these proposed laws, the House also aims to pass amendments to the Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016, the Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act and the National Housing Development Act.



President Rodrigo Duterte has pitched to Congress during his 2016 State of the Nation Address to amend the Continuing Professional Development Act, which requires professionals to take additional formal and non-formal learning before they can renew their licenses.



The proposed Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act seeks to hike the salaries of immigration personnel, while the proposed National Housing Development Act aims to provide continuous funding for socialized housing.



While all five of these bills were identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council as priority measures, it remains to be seen whether the House can pass these before its members’ terms end in June 2022.



Lawmakers typically get busy with campaigning for their respective electoral bids during this leg, resulting in absences in Congress which hampers the passage of legislation.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      LORD ALLAN VELASCO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former and current senators, Duterte men dominate early Senate bet lists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former and current senators, Duterte men dominate early Senate bet lists


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are four possible senatorial bets being considered by both Duterte and by the Lacson-Sotto tandem.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pacquiao free to expose corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pacquiao free to expose corruption


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao is free to release materials that would prove his allegations about supposed corruption in government,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monsoon continues to bring rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monsoon continues to bring rains


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Monsoon rains will persist in most parts of the country even as Typhoon Fabian moves slowly north-westward until it exits...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo lack of funds not a liability &ndash; Lagman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo lack of funds not a liability – Lagman


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A veteran lawmaker in the House of Representatives believes Vice President Leni Robredo’s lack of funds to bankroll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 12 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 12 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twelve more local cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant have been detected in four regions in the country including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kids aged 5-17 again barred from leaving homes in Metro Manila, 4 other areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kids aged 5-17 again barred from leaving homes in Metro Manila, 4 other areas


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Children aged five to 17 years old are again prohibited from leaving their homes as Metro Manila and four other areas shifted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travelers from Malaysia, Thailand barred from entering the Philippines starting July 25
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travelers from Malaysia, Thailand barred from entering the Philippines starting July 25


                              

                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
This brings the number of countries included in the Philippines' travel ban to 10. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila reverts to stricter GCQ after DOH confirms local transmission of Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila reverts to stricter GCQ after DOH confirms local transmission of Delta variant


                              

                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila reverted to a stricter general community quarantine, with President Rodrigo Duterte hoisting heightened restrictions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, UN ink deal for capacity-building to improve human rights situation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, UN ink deal for capacity-building to improve human rights situation


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and the United Nations have inked a three-year joint program on human rights, following the UN Council’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1M more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1M more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The plane carrying the latest batch of government-procured Sinovac jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International past 7...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with