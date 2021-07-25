VP Robredo’s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo’s NagaVax Express project wrapped up its single-dose Janssen inoculation with 6,715 additional residents in Naga City now fully vaccinated in just two days.
In a Facebook post, Robredo confirmed that her office was able to hit its target for the project, which was set up in five sites around the city in coordination with the Naga City government.
“If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled. A lot of confusion too. All of those could have been prevented if we had a solid database,” the vice president wrote.
"After the assessment last night, we made a number of recommendations to the City Government representatives. Hopefully, those would be acted upon soon so that similar incidents will be prevented in the future."
Its opening day was scheduled for senior citizens while the following day was allocated for persons with comorbidities.
To recall, the NagaVax Express project is an offshoot of Robredo's earlier Vaccine Express project, which was first launched in Manila City to vaccinate more than 4,500 tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders.
Earlier on Saturday night, President Rodrigo Duterte urged local governments across the country to rethink the systems of their vaccination programs, claiming the national government "did not fall short" in its vaccine supply.
To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,401 of whom are still active cases.
Per Our World in Data, the Philippines remains among the worst countries in the world when it comes to vaccines per population.
Government officials, however, continue to highlight the total vaccines administered instead of the share of the population who have received at least one vaccine in arguing that its vaccination program is successful.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.
- Total doses administered: 11,708,029
- 1st dose: 8,839,124
- 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 05 July 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 5, 2021
As of 04 July 2021, 6PM, a total of 11,708,029 doses have already been administered. 8,839,124 have received their first doses while 2,868,905 have already completed the required 2 doses. pic.twitter.com/xg2pXsMECv
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.
Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.
"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.
One step closer to the Philippines’ goal of herd immunity? Count us in! One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan are expected to arrive in Manila tentatively on July 8. We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!— Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) June 29, 2021
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.
This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.
Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine
