VP Robredo’s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo’s NagaVax Express project wrapped up its single-dose Janssen inoculation with 6,715 additional residents in Naga City now fully vaccinated in just two days.

In a Facebook post, Robredo confirmed that her office was able to hit its target for the project, which was set up in five sites around the city in coordination with the Naga City government.

“If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled. A lot of confusion too. All of those could have been prevented if we had a solid database,” the vice president wrote.

"After the assessment last night, we made a number of recommendations to the City Government representatives. Hopefully, those would be acted upon soon so that similar incidents will be prevented in the future."

Its opening day was scheduled for senior citizens while the following day was allocated for persons with comorbidities.

To recall, the NagaVax Express project is an offshoot of Robredo's earlier Vaccine Express project, which was first launched in Manila City to vaccinate more than 4,500 tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders.

Earlier on Saturday night, President Rodrigo Duterte urged local governments across the country to rethink the systems of their vaccination programs, claiming the national government "did not fall short" in its vaccine supply.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,401 of whom are still active cases.

Per Our World in Data, the Philippines remains among the worst countries in the world when it comes to vaccines per population.

Government officials, however, continue to highlight the total vaccines administered instead of the share of the population who have received at least one vaccine in arguing that its vaccination program is successful.

