




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities
Photo shows the Day 1 Launch of the Office of the Vice President's Vaccine Express project in cooperation with the Manila City local government.
Release/Office of the Vice President 

                     

                        

                           
Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 4:58pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has received requests from other Metro Manila city governments to set up vaccine express sites in their localities, she disclosed Tuesday afternoon. 



Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the launch of the Vaccine Express site in Manila City, Robredo said that she was open to partnering so long as supplies were provided. 





The project, which aims to make vaccination accessible for economic frontliners who belong to the A4 priority group, inoculate tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders for its initial run on Tuesday. 



"For us, we're open to whichever local government unit is willing to partner with us," the vice president said in Filipino. "Actually, many are already requesting, but our problem is really supplies." 



Vaccine supplies at the site were shouldered by the Manila City local government, she said, while her office handled the staff and the buses. She did not disclose which local chief executives reached out to her office. 



"Our biggest problem is that in our office, we didn't have access to supply. So for us, we are really dependent on which LGUs are willing to partner with us. So when we offered it, the City of Manila immediately said, 'yes, we want it,'" she said. 






This comes after all Metro Manila mayors convened for an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the detected cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. 



Though the Metro Manila Council agreed that no policy changes were necessary for the time being, they also decided that aggressive testing and contact tracing, along with vaccination, should remain top priority. 



Speaking on her weekly radio show aired over AM radio dzXL, the country's No. 2 underscored the need to be creative in finding ways to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



"There are many well-performing LGUs as far as vaccination is concerned. So that's really what we need, the secret is to really look for creative means to tackle vaccination," she said Sunday. 



The project sees a 180-degree turn from the chief executive's approach to vaccination. 






Duterte threatens arrest of the vaccine-hesitant 



Despite prevalent vaccine hesitancy in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte in one of his signature rants Monday night went as far as threatening to put anyone refusing to be vaccinated behind bars. 



“Kung ayaw mo magpabakuna, ipaaresto kita. At ang bakuna ay galing—itusok ko sa puwet mo. (If you don’t want to be vaccinated, I will have you arrested. The vaccine is from—I will have you injected on your butt),” he said.



“But if you don’t want to, I will have you arrested. That is in pursuance of a policy of our crisis of this health issue,” Duterte added.



There is currently no law that allows this but government officials have frequently shown that they will rush to implement policies that the president mentions in his speeches.



READ: Duterte gives fresh arrest order for those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines



Robredo for her part said she was hopeful that similar projects could eventually speed up the progress of attaining herd immunity in the country. 



"Any time the supply is available, we are available. It's up to us to convince — to convince our countrymen to get vaccinated," she said in Filipino. 



"So for me, when there is an opportunity, let's grab that opportunity because that's the only way we can alleviate our suffering. The sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner our economy will open up."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte threatened anew those who refuse to be vaccinated, this time to put them behind jail.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a televised public address Monday, Duterte called the ICC, which was set up in 2002 to probe the world’s worst crimes,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build &lsquo;broadest coalition&rsquo; for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build ‘broadest coalition’ for 2022 polls


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Liberal Party is "making efforts to reach out" to Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Nancy Binay, and Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[T]here is no law as yet that compels vaccination against COVID-19, much less criminalizes it (not getting vaccinated),"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"For us, we're open to whichever local government unit is willing to partner with us," Robredo said in Filipino. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to receive at least 800K coronavirus shots from US stockpile in July  &mdash; envoy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to receive at least 800K coronavirus shots from US stockpile in July  — envoy


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila is set to receive up to a million COVID-19 vaccines donated by Washington from its stockpile of excess jabs, Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president said he is constrained to require the wearing of both face masks and face shields because of the dangers posed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Testimonies of victims' kin, witnesses needed for 'drug war' review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Testimonies of victims' kin, witnesses needed for 'drug war' review


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said: “The DOJ review panel will go where the evidence available will lead it.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Education system 'held hostage' by gov't mishandling of COVID-19 &mdash; teachers' group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Education system 'held hostage' by gov't mishandling of COVID-19 — teachers' group


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's starting to feel like we're at the mercy of the behavior of this virus, like there's no government at all," said the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with