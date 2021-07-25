




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte to LGUs: Be 'more sane' in vaccination programs
Residents receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on July 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Duterte to LGUs: Be 'more sane' in vaccination programs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 10:29am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte urged local governments across the country to rethink the systems of their local vaccination programs as he pointed to reports of vaccination beneficiaries waiting in the rain and in the early morning hours. 



Speaking at Saturday night's meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr said the National Task Force Against COVID-19 acknowledged a shortage in monthly supplies across the country, which he said get used up rather quickly. 





"With the clamor of many LGUs, we've assessed that we need to increase our monthly deliveries...we saw that there is really a great uptick already, and many provincial governors are already prepared for vaccination," he said. 



But Duterte saw things differently and instead instructed Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to "enjoin" local government units to be "more circumspect," saying the national government did not cause the problem.  



"Actually, it looks like we didn't fall short with vaccines. The problem is for the local governments to come up with a more sane process of vaccination than allowing people to queue as early as 4 in the morning and getting their shots at 9," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 



"It seems to be to me not the way to vaccinate people. I saw that earlier this morning... people are exposed out in the open, unprotected from the elements waiting to get a chance to have this," he added. 



This came as he admitted that "there's a strong upsurge of [coronavirus cases] in places like Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan, Agusan [and] many local government units are desperately asking for additional bakuna."



READ: Metro Manila cities limit vaccination amid insufficient supply



Local chiefs urged: Take weather into account



To recall, Metro Manila mayors in early July were forced to begin limiting their inoculation programs' vaccine coverage or stopping them altogether, pointing to dwindling supplies given by the national government. 



But Duterte on Saturday night insisted the problem lay in the processes employed by city and provincial governments across the country and not with vaccine supply. 



"It's flooding now. They could have looked for another auditorium there or somewhere to do it...especially now that the southwest monsoon is passing the country," he said. 



"This is not the way to do it. They have to be more proactive than just setting a venue without the mechanism of how to transfer it...to me it's bullshit actually for you to do that to Filipinos," he added. 



Duterte, who has stressed "discipline" in his administration's pandemic response, once told local chiefs in earlier live-streamed addresses to just do what the national government says.



The country's chief executive urged mayors and governors to take into account the weather conditions when planning out their vaccination programs. 



"I would say that I would question the mayor and the barangay captain because it is the barangay captain who would act as the marshal," he added.



RELATED: Around 14,000 evacuate due to flooding brought by habagat rains



As it currently stands, local governments have already bore significant responsibility amid the coronavirus pandemic and the government's national vaccination program. 



When some cities' vaccine supplies ran out in the first week of July, the Palace simply asked for patience from its local chief executives. 



"The truth is that the vaccine is not enough ... We are not just running out of supply, it is the whole Philippines ... Unfortunately, we do not manufacture the vaccines," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday, July 1. 



"We're asking for patience. That's just the reality of things." 



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,401 of whom are still active cases. 



Per Our World in Data, the Philippines remains among the worst countries in the world when it comes to vaccines per population. 





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bobit Avila, STAR columnist, writes 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bobit Avila, STAR columnist, writes 30


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Valeriano “Bobit” Avila, whose opinion columns graced the pages of The Philippine STAR and The Feeman for decades,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Glitch seen to hike daily COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Glitch seen to hike daily COVID-19 cases


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
An increase in the daily tally of COVID-19 patients may be seen in the coming days but the Department of Health has underscored...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-VP Binay to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-VP Binay to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former vice president Jejomar Binay will run for senator under the tandem of Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 17 more Delta variant cases detected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
17 more Delta variant cases detected


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of the highly transmissible Delta variant COVID-19 cases rose to 64 yesterday, following the detection of 17 more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buddy Gomez, ex-press secretary, 86
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Buddy Gomez, ex-press secretary, 86


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The family of former press secretary Tomas “Buddy” Gomez III announced yesterday his death while he was on a pilgrimage...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Habagat leaves 3 dead, 44,000 affected in Philippines&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Habagat leaves 3 dead, 44,000 affected in Philippines 


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The NDRRMC on Sunday said three people were killed from monsoon rains and 44,563 individuals evacuated. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curfew hours in Metro Manila extended to 10pm - 4am
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curfew hours in Metro Manila extended to 10pm - 4am


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cities of Metro Manila would be implementing longer curfew hours starting today, following the threat of the Delta variant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monsoon floods cities; thousands evacuated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monsoon floods cities; thousands evacuated


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities moved thousands of residents of Metro Manila out of their low-lying communities yesterday as heavy monsoon rain,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders cops to make sure kids stay indoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders cops to make sure kids stay indoors


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered police commanders to ensure that children five years...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with