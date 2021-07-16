Active COVID-19 cases hit 48,480 after Philippines logs 5,676 new infectionsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 5,676 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,496,328.

Health authorities said they detected 16 more cases of the highly infectious Delta variant, 11 of which are "local." This brings the total number of people infected with the B.1.617.2 variant in the Philippines to 35.

President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday approved the pandemic task force's recommendation to keep Metro Manila under general community quarantine until July 31 but additional restrictions will no longer be implemented.

Several areas were reclassified today, however, "upon the recommendations of the Department of Health, its Technical Advisory Group, and the Technical Working Group on COVID-19 Variants," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

Among the areas reclassified were Cagayan de Oro, the City of Gingoog, Iloilo City and Iloilo province, all of which were placed under the most stringent enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.