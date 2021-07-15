NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions â€” Palace

NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the pandemic task force's recommendation to keep Metro Manila under General Community Quarantine until July 31 but additional restrictions will no longer be implemented, Malacañang announced Thursday.

Some areas, however, will be under "GCQ with heightened restrictions" until July 22, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Iloilo City and Iloilo province were also placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until July 22, subject to adjustment if cases imrpove, joining six areas which will remain under the second-strictest quarantine classification until the end of the month.

Earlier this week, experts from OCTA Research urged the government to keep Metro Manila under general community quarantine for the rest of July, citing the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

MECQ

Butuan City

Cagayan de Oro

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro and Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Iloilo City (until July 22)

Iloilo province (until July 22)

'GCQ with heightened restrictions' until July 22

Aklan

Antique

Bacolod

Cagayan province

Capiz

Laguna

Lucena

Naga City

GCQ until July 31

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Apayao

Baguio City

Bulcan

Cavite

Cotabato

Cotabato City

Davao Oriental

Dinagat Islands

General Santos City

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Isabela province

NCR

Nueva Ecija

Quirino

Puerto Princesa

Quezon

Batangas

Rizal

Santiago City

Saranggani

South Cotobato

Sultan Kudarat

Surigao del Sur

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Norte

All other areas will be under Modified General Community Quarantine, Roque said.

It has been 487 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown. The Philippines continues to bear the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Indonesia with 1.49 million cases and 26,314 deaths.

— Bella Perez-Rubio