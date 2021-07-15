




































































 




   

   









NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions â€” Palace
Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
NCR under 'regular' GCQ until July 31, no more extra restrictions — Palace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 4:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the pandemic task force's recommendation to keep Metro Manila under General Community Quarantine until July 31 but additional restrictions will no longer be implemented, Malacañang announced Thursday. 



Some areas, however, will be under "GCQ with heightened restrictions" until July 22, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement. 





Iloilo City and Iloilo province were also placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until July 22, subject to adjustment if cases imrpove, joining six areas which will remain under the second-strictest quarantine classification until the end of the month. 



Earlier this week, experts from OCTA Research urged the government to keep Metro Manila under general community quarantine for the rest of July, citing the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. 



MECQ



    
	
  • Butuan City 
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro
    • 
	
  • Davao Occidental
    • 
	
  • Davao de Oro and Davao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Iloilo City (until July 22) 
    • 
	
  • Iloilo province (until July 22) 
    • 




'GCQ with heightened restrictions' until July 22 



    
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Bacolod
    • 
	
  • Cagayan province
    • 
	
  • Capiz 
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • Lucena
    • 
	
  • Naga City
    • 




GCQ until July 31 



    
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Baguio City
    • 
	
  • Bulcan
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Cotabato
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • General Santos City
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Isabela province
    • 
	
  • NCR
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Santiago City 
    • 
	
  • Saranggani
    • 
	
  • South Cotobato
    • 
	
  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 




All other areas will be under Modified General Community Quarantine, Roque said. 



It has been 487 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown. The Philippines continues to bear the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Indonesia with 1.49 million cases and 26,314 deaths. 



                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
