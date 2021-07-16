Shorter quarantine for more vaccinated travelers as Philippines names new 'green' territories

MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task force has updated its list of "green" or low-risk territories, allowing even more vaccinated travelers to go through a shorter quarantine period of seven days upon arrival in the Philippines.

Unvaccinated travelers are typically required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in the Philippines.

But inbound travelers from "green" territories and who are fully vaccinated only need to go through a seven-day quarantine and an RT-PCR test in a government-accredited facility on their fifth day, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day.

Several entries which were included in the original list of "green" or low-risk territories first released by the task force on June 30 were removed from the updated version. The removed territories include Burundi, Liberia, Malawi, Morrocco, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the additional areas such as Azerbaijan, Barbados, Bermuda, Comoros, Curacao, Gabon, Liechtenstein, Mali, North Macedonia, and Romania were newly classified as low-risk.

The government released the list as the Department of Health confirmed local transmissions of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, against which a travel ban covering seven countries has been imposed.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente on July 1 explained that this covers fully vaccinated passengers who stayed solely in the 57 countries within the past 14 days before their arrival in the country.

Morente said the same arrivals protocol applies to passengers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines.

Updated list of 'green' territories

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Azerbaijan

Barbados

Benin

Bermuda

The British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Curacao

Dominica

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

French Polynesia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Isle of Man

Israel

Laos

Liechtenstein

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Romania

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Singapore

Saint Eustatius

South Korea

Taiwan

Togo

Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)

Vietnam

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag and The STAR