Philippines to resume sending workers to Israel
Shootings from the Palestinian territory light-up the night sky in Gaza city, on July 3, 2021, in response to the bombing of Israeli planes on Gaza military targets. Israel attacked Gaza military targets late July 3, 2021, the army and Palestinian sources said, after incendiary balloons from the Palestinian territory caused fires in Israel in recent days.
                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 5:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will resume sending workers to Israel after hostilities between the Middle Eastern country and Palestinian militants simmered following a ceasefire.



Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ordered the immediate lifting of the temporary deployment suspension to Israel upon the recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs.





“There has been low-level incidents between the Israel Defense Force and Palestinian militant groups since the Hamas ceasefire took effect on May 21, 2021,” Bello noted in his memorandum to Labor Attache Rodolfo Gabasan.



Bello said last week that the labor department already deems it “safe” to resume sending Filipino workers to Israel, but kept the deployment suspension pending consultation with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.



Around 1,000 Filipino migrant workers stand to benefit should deployment resume to Israel.



The Philippines halted last May 20 the deployment of workers to Israel at the height of its conflict with Palestinian militants, particularly in the Gaza Strip where some 400 Filipinos are staying. 



All in all, around 30,000 Filipinos work in Israel, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.



A ceasefire between Israel and Palestininan militant organization Hamas came into effect on May 21, but fighting resumed on June 16 after incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, which Israel responded to through airstrikes directed at the area.



The May conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.



In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by projectiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said. — with a report from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

