




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOLE says 'safe' to send workers to Israel, but suspension stays for now
Shootings from the Palestinian territory light-up the night sky in Gaza city, on July 3, 2021, in response to the bombing of Israeli planes on Gaza military targets. Israel attacked Gaza military targets late July 3, 2021, the army and Palestinian sources said, after incendiary balloons from the Palestinian territory caused fires in Israel in recent days.
AFP/MOHAMMED ABED

                     

                        

                           
DOLE says 'safe' to send workers to Israel, but suspension stays for now

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 3:29pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment said Wednesday that it deems it “safe” to resume sending workers to Israel as tensions between it and Palestinian militants appear to have simmered down.



“From our assessment mukha namang safe na ang mag-deploy (From our assessment, it looks like it is safe to deploy,)” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told a news conference.





But Bello said he would still have to consult with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. before lifting the suspension of deployment of Filipino workers to Israel.



Bello said around 1,000 Filipino migrant workers stand to benefit should deployment resume to Israel.



The Philippines halted last May 20 the deployment of workers to Israel at the height of its conflict with Palestinian militants, particularly in the Gaza Strip where some 400 Filipinos are staying. 



All in all, around 30,000 Filipinos work in Israel, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.



A ceasefire between Israel and Palestininan militant organization Hamas came into effect on May 21, but fighting resumed on June 16 after incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, which Israel responded to through airstrikes directed at the area.



The May conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.



In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by projectiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said. — with a report from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
                                                      GAZA
                                                      ISRAEL
                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
                                                      PALESTINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sinovac seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in kids                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sinovac seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in kids


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
A final decision on Sinovac’s request may be released within the month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: 'Bloody Sunday' victims shot in the chest, full homicide probe needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: 'Bloody Sunday' victims shot in the chest, full homicide probe needed


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The nine activists killed in the "Bloody Sunday" raids in March were all shot in the chest and the deaths merit homicide investigations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 16.2M vaccines, including over 3M J&J shots donated by US, arriving this month &mdash; Galvez                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
16.2M vaccines, including over 3M J&J shots donated by US, arriving this month — Galvez


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than three million doses of the single-shot coronavirus jab developed by Johnson&Johnson are expected to reach the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pilot error, strong wind may have caused crash&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pilot error, strong wind may have caused crash’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A combination of pilot error and bad weather may have led to the crash of an Air Force C-130 that killed dozens of soldiers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ousted Sandigan justice to get benefits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ousted Sandigan justice to get benefits


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the dismissal of all graft cases filed against Sen. Bong Revilla in connection with the multibillion-peso pork barrel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“Anyone who comes in should be attended to during work hours. If clients come in during working hours, they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Bloody Sunday killings priority of special investigating team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Bloody Sunday killings priority of special investigating team


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that government investigation into the killing of nine activists in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR calls for tougher measure to protect Philippine wildlife
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR calls for tougher measure to protect Philippine wildlife


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Environment officials believe the 20-year-old Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams


                              

                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III floated the idea of abolishing licensure exams, especially for nursing and law, arguing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it has identified the remains of 19 military personnel who died at the C-130 plane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with