DOLE says 'safe' to send workers to Israel, but suspension stays for now

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment said Wednesday that it deems it “safe” to resume sending workers to Israel as tensions between it and Palestinian militants appear to have simmered down.

“From our assessment mukha namang safe na ang mag-deploy (From our assessment, it looks like it is safe to deploy,)” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told a news conference.

But Bello said he would still have to consult with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. before lifting the suspension of deployment of Filipino workers to Israel.

Bello said around 1,000 Filipino migrant workers stand to benefit should deployment resume to Israel.

The Philippines halted last May 20 the deployment of workers to Israel at the height of its conflict with Palestinian militants, particularly in the Gaza Strip where some 400 Filipinos are staying.

All in all, around 30,000 Filipinos work in Israel, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestininan militant organization Hamas came into effect on May 21, but fighting resumed on June 16 after incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, which Israel responded to through airstrikes directed at the area.

The May conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.

In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by projectiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said. — with a report from Agence France-Presse