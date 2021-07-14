DILG pushes raps vs officials for destruction of protected watershed areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against government officials and private entities for their continued violation of environmental laws in the protected watershed areas of San Roque in Baras, Rizal.

The department's recommendation came in a letter addressed to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Anti-Illegal Logging Task Force where the DILG slammed what it said was the illegal entry, illegal logging, and encroachment of a private resort and other infrastructure within the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape in Rizal.

DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya in a statement sent to reporters Wednesday cited reports from the DILG regional and provincial offices who conducted a site inspection that confirmed illegal cutting of trees and slash and burn activities in some 16 hectares.

The reports, he said, pointed out the illegal constructions by GSB Resort along the San Roque main road and waterways which are within the protected areas in Rizal.

“What is also appalling and alarming is the large-scale cutting of trees and kaingin activities covering more than 16 hectares in multiple sections of UMRBPL. Several new structures were also erected in the areas where the trees were burned,” he said.

"They are already subjugating the environment, they still rule the area and do not follow the authorities and the laws to protect the environment," he also said in Filipino.

This comes after the Masungi Georeserve Foundation wrote to the Department seeking assistance on the alleged entry and incursion by the GSB Resort within the protected watershed areas.

Why does this matter?

The Upper Marikina Watershed is a 126-hectare protected area covering parts of Antipolo City, Baras, Rodriguez, San Mateo and Tanay in Rizal that also forms the upper area of the drainage basin of the Marikina River.

Over the coronavirus-induced community quarantines, illegal occupants have been documented in the area on numerous occasions.

Earlier in November, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año admitted there were cases of mayors and other local government executives either directly or indirectly benefited from illegal mining and logging.

Malaya in his statement Wednesday said that a portion of the site of burned trees is presently occupied by private entities which have even installed armed guards in the area without legal authority.

In the letter to DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu through DENR Undersecretary Edilberto DC Leonardo, Malaya said that appropriate charges should be filed against responsible officials and entities for "wanton disregard and violation" of laws including:

the Upper Marikina Protected Landscape Declaration and RA 7586 or the National Integrated and Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act;

the Revised Forestry Code (PD 705);

the Water Code of the Philippines;

and the DENR DAO 1993-33 (Masungi Strict Nature Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary)."

Occupying or dwelling in any public land within a protected area without clearance from the Protected Area Management Board is also prohibited under Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018.

“Since AILTF is mandated to take the lead in the anti-illegal logging campaign of the government and to assist the DENR in the enforcement of environmental laws, the filing of charges against concerned officials and groups will put a stop to the wanton destruction currently being done in the area as well as hold accountable the officials responsible,” said Malaya.

Earlier, DENR Rizal issued a show-cause order to resort owners for maintaining a private mini-resort and fenced off the river as part of the area’s expansion in Sitio San Roque in Rizal in violation of the NIPAS Act even without a permit from the Baras LGU.

Section 20 of the NIPAS Act prohibits the construction or maintenance of any structure, fence, or enclosures and conduct of any business enterprise without a permit within protected areas.

Violations will incur a fine of not less than P5,000 to not more than P500,000, or imprisonment of no less than one year to no more than six years, or both as determined by the court.

“Despite repeated warnings from the government, these establishments continue to build infrastructure in the area. This is detrimental to the country’s environmental preservation initiatives, not to mention our COVID-19 response," Malaya said.

“The country is already embattled with the COVID-19 pandemic, let's not add to that with the destruction of our environment. We should protect our remaining watersheds just like those in Rizal."

— Franco Luna with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico