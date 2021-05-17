#VACCINEWATCHPH
Conservation org calls for action vs 'illegal activities' in Upper Marikina Watershed
Photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows the burning of a patch of land in Upper Marikina Watershed.
Masungi Georeserve, Handout

Conservation org calls for action vs 'illegal activities' in Upper Marikina Watershed

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 9:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — A conservation organization in Rizal raised alarm over the clearings and illegal encroachments in the Upper Marikina Watershed as it called on authorities to take urgent action against the destructive activities happening inside the protected area.

Around 10 hectares of land have been affected by fires and clearings in the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape (UMRBPL) since April, according to Billie Dumaliang, trustee and advocacy officer of Masungi Georeserve.

There has also been an increase in alleged encroachments and construction of resorts inside the watershed, she added.

“It is saddening that there is still impunity in the watershed. Of all places, it should be well-managed and well-protected from human exploitation, as defined by law,” Dumaliang, also a convenor of the Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition, said in a message to Philstar.com Monday.

Protected watershed

The Upper Marikina Watershed is a protected area that forms the upper area of the drainage basin of the Marikina River. It covers areas in Antipolo City, Baras, Rodriguez, San Mateo and Tanay in Rizal.

Proclamation 296 issued in 2011 declared the Marikina Watershed Reservation a protected area and renamed it to UMRBPL.

The proclamation placed the watershed “under the administrative jurisdiction and control of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and shall be administered in accordance with the provisions” of the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992 and its implementing rules and regulations.

Destroying or disturbing any plants or animals, squatting, mineral locating, constructing or maintaining any kind of structure, and damaging roads and trails are among the prohibited acts within protected areas.

“The watershed is inherently tied to our daily lives, regulating water flow and quality, serving as home to precious wildlife and trees, and shielding us from floods, landslides and extreme climate,” Dumaliang said.  

Gov’t action

Handout photo showed what looked like resorts that were constructed in the watershed.
Billie Dumaliang, Handout

Dumaliang said the organization wrote a letter to the DENR-CALABARZON about the fire and the resort development, but it has yet to respond. They also reported illegal activities within the watershed to the local government and police.

The organization also called on the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer of Rizal to act on the encroachment of resorts and other personalities.

Dumaliang was told the PENRO officer was instructed to file cases against resort operators and other personalities. But she said they have yet to receive a response on their question “on why he is not issuing a cease and desist order and why they are not stopping the ongoing constructions on the ground.”

Philstar.com has reached out to DENR-CALABARZON and PENRO Rizal for comment but they have yet to respond as of posting. The story will be updated once they send their response.

“We, citizens and the government’s enforcers, cannot afford to turn a blind eye to these illegal activities, or else we are normalizing them,” Dumaliang said.

“Actions towards real protection need to be consistent and not just when there is a public outcry such as the time of Typhoon Ulysses. We cannot and should not give up the watershed to violators and unscrupulous entities,” she added.

 

