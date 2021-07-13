SC warns sellers, buyers of items bearing its seal

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has prohibited the production and sale of products bearing its seal without permission and warned the public against purchasing them.

The SC en banc issued A.M. No. 21-06-07 on the unauthorized online selling of merchandise bearing the high court’s seal or insignia or both. The directive ordered the prohibition on the production, sale and distribution of items bearing the tribunal’s seal that indicate connections with the Judiciary, without the court’s permission.

The SC also warned all persons and entities who produce or sell these items that they can be held criminally liable under Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code.

The said provision states that any person who publicly and improperly uses an insignia, uniform or dress pertaining to an office where they are not a member of may face penalty of imprisonment from one month and one day to six months.

A separate statement from the SC Public Information Office said they may also be held accountable for indirect contempt of court.

Online selling platforms to be informed

The SC said the Office of the Clerk Administrative Services issued a memorandum on May 31, bringing to its attention “various vendors have been selling merchandise bearing the official SC seal, such as I.D. lace lanyards, car stickers, emblems and license plates, in online platforms without authorization from the Court.”

The SC noted the probability that these products may be used by individuals for “their own unscrupulous purposes.”

Online shopping platforms such as Lazada and Shopee will be furnished a copy of the directive, the SC PIO added.

The SC’s Office of Administrative Services meanwhile is ordered to strictly monitor and regulate the unauthorized selling of the merchandise, inside and outside the court’s premises, especially during their anniversary and Christmas fairs.

The SC PIO said the resolution takes effect immediately after publication in two newspapers of general circulation. — Kristine Joy Patag