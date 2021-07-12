




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities
This handout photo taken on April 27, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coastguard on May 5, 2021 shows Philippine coastguard personnel aboard their ship BRP Cabra monitoring Chinese vessels (R) at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop claimed by Manila located about 135 kilometres (73 nautical miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan.
Handout / Philippine Coastguard / AFP

                     

                        

                           
Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 9:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As the country celebrates its historic win against China Monday, Vice President Leni Robredo said today’s commemoration marked “five years of missed opportunities” after the government made little efforts to press its claim to the West Philippine Sea.  



Five years ago, a United Nations-backed tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claim over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.





Despite the victory, Beijing rejected the ruling, and the Duterte administration “set aside” the arbitral award to seek stronger ties with China.



“Since then, national leadership has yet to fully flex the ruling as an instrument to pursue our national interests, failing to invoke it in strong terms in the forums that matter the most,” Robredo said.



“Our fisherfolk remain unable to enter areas that have been the source of livelihood for generations of Filipinos. Alliances that could have strengthened were allowed to erode, while those who bully their way into our waters have been treated with deference, and at times, subservience. The dream of a regional architecture founded on respect and mutual prosperity has become even more elusive,” she added.



The vice president also stressed the Hague ruling “cannot be erased from the history books, and cannot be denied despite the unending lies spewed forth by a formidable machinery of disinformation.”



“Filing the case before the tribunal— standing up for what is right, against the economic and military might of a world power— yielded the admiration and respect of the entire world,” Robredo said. 



“Today’s commemoration is a reminder, a challenge, and a promise: that if only we can remember, if only we can unite, if only we can rediscover our spirit and once again stand for what is right—we will find, beneath the rubble of cowardice and neglect, our courage, our dignity, and our national pride,” she added. 



In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US “stands by its allies and partners in defending their maritime rights and standing up for freedom of the seas.”



DFA: Ruling is 'North Star'



In a video statement in June, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. stressed President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks before the UN General Assembly that the ruling is "beyond compromise" and is part of international law.



The president has also played the ruling down, calling it just a piece of paper. 



But, Locsin said in June, "for as long as nations abide by the rule of law and not of military might, the Award is the North Star that will keep us on course in the present, and that will point us back to the right direction in the future should we, in a moment of weakness or inaction, lose our way."    



The Palace has also rejected criticism that the government is not pressing the ruling enough, saying that Chinese vessels no longer harass Filipino fisherfolk near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal off the coast of Zambales province.



This, it said, is a result of better ties with China. In 2019, Duterte said he had reached an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would allow Chinese fishers in Philippine waters and vice versa.



The Palace has, at one point, said that the undocumented agreement that does not have approval from the Senate is valid and binding but also, years later, that there is no such agreement.



Fish in our time: Duterte and Xi's 'undocumented' deal on sea row



‘Dismal’



Before he was elected in 2016, Duterte had said he would defend the country's claims in the West Philippine Sea.



But in fifth State of the Nation Address in July 2020, Duterte said he was “inutile” and “cannot do anything” when it comes to challenging China. In May, he belittled the 2016 legal victory, calling it a “piece of paper” that he will just “throw away.”



In a forum organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario said Duterte has “betrayed” his constitutional duty to uphold the national interests of the country.



He added the president’s record of asserting the rights of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea has been “dismal.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      SOUTH CHINA SEA
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Over 13 million jabs administered nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Over 13 million jabs administered nationwide


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide with at least 3.4 million people already fully...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sectors hard hit by pandemic assured of government aid
                              


                              

                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go has assured vulnerable sectors, particularly farmers and fisherfolk affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, of continued support from the government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ousted PDP-Laban official Melvin Matibag on Sunday said their removal is against the party's bylaws, and the move was done...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo calls on gov't to declare education crisis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo calls on gov't to declare education crisis


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Let's do everything we can to subvert this crisis," Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday. "It's the children who would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Northern Samar probes vaccines&rsquo; transfer to pol&rsquo;s home
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Northern Samar probes vaccines’ transfer to pol’s home


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Northern Samar Provincial Board (PB) started investigating last Friday allegations that 15 Sinovac doses were taken from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 13,000 residents evacuated from Taal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
13,000 residents evacuated from Taal


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost 13,000 residents have been evacuated in Batangas province over a week marked by a phreatomagmatic eruption and continuous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 J&J vaccine delivery starts this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
J&J vaccine delivery starts this week


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expecting delivery of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A lot of work needed to address hunger &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A lot of work needed to address hunger – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
More work needs to be done to address hunger in the Philippines, Malacañang said, after a recent nationwide poll indicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs advised to use StaySafe app for contact tracing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs advised to use StaySafe app for contact tracing


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has advised local government units that do not have their own contact...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with