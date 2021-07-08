




































































 




   

   









Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases
Vendors, delivery drivers and others who work at the night market in Divisoria, Manila wait for their turn to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021 as the local government starts their night vaccination program which will cater to individuals who cannot go to inoculation sites during daytime.
                            (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Thursday reported 5,484 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,455,585.



Today's numbers saw active cases up by 1,747 from July 7's 47,289.



  • Active cases: 49,036 or 3.4% of the total
  • Recoveries: 3,925, bringing the number to 1,380,899
  • Deaths: 191, or now 25,650 in total
What's new today?



    
	
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. denied a lawmaker's claim that there is favoritism in the allocation of COVID-19 jabs in the country. 
  • Still on vaccines: Galvez warned individuals and groups seeking to score political gains in displaying their tarpaulins and posters in COVID-19 inoculation sites. 
  • Regional and provincial police offices were told to work with local officials on what documents would be required to present at control checkpoints before allowing entry to areas.
