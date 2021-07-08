Vendors, delivery drivers and others who work at the night market in Divisoria, Manila wait for their turn to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021 as the local government starts their night vaccination program which will cater to individuals who cannot go to inoculation sites during daytime.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Thursday reported 5,484 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,455,585.
Today's numbers saw active cases up by 1,747 from July 7's 47,289.
Authorities said all laboratories were able to submit screening results.
- Active cases: 49,036 or 3.4% of the total
- Recoveries: 3,925, bringing the number to 1,380,899
- Deaths: 191, or now 25,650 in total
What's new today?
- Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. denied a lawmaker's claim that there is favoritism in the allocation of COVID-19 jabs in the country.
- Still on vaccines: Galvez warned individuals and groups seeking to score political gains in displaying their tarpaulins and posters in COVID-19 inoculation sites.
- Regional and provincial police offices were told to work with local officials on what documents would be required to present at control checkpoints before allowing entry to areas.
